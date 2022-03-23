QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools moved forward Wednesday with plans to consolidate its transportation facilities in the same location.
The School Board approved a contingency contract to buy the shuttered K&L Arena at 1600 N. 43rd.
The $2 million offer is just below the $2,290,000 price listed by Mays LLC Realtors for the 55,000-square-foot steel building and 5.320-acre site.
“This is kind of a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to be offered this property,” board member Richard McNay said. “It comes out to $40 per square foot. If we would try to build the size we need, the cost would be probably $175 per square foot.”
McNay said the district will spend another $800,000 to $1 million to renovate the building to meet its needs including adding overhead doors, wash bays for buses and a fuel depot.
Plans call for QPS to use $1.6 million earmarked for capital projects — including proceeds from the sale of old schools, the sale of items from the old schools and rebates tied to the school construction projects — toward the purchase along with money in the transportation and operations and maintenance funds.
The sale should close on June 30, McNay said, clearing the way to finalize designs for the renovation to be completed by June 2023.
The multi-use sports venue, built in 2004 by Debbie and Greg Shierling, offered indoor soccer, volleyball and basketball. The Shierlings listed the property for sale in 2015 for just short of $2.4 million. The venue closed in 2020.
Consolidating transportation operations, now split between the bus barn at 20th and Hampshire and Flinn Stadium, long has been a goal for the district.
One possibility under consideration as recently as December called for building a new facility at Flinn to house the transportation department, but the board worried about the building and material costs.
K&L became an option when the listing agent reached out in December to suggest the site to the school district. “The more we looked at it, it was perfect,” Board President Sayeed Ali said.
After hearing about another potential buyer for the building, QPS made an offer Friday for $1.8 million. The Shierlings decided to counter the QPS offer at $2 million, which the district accepted contingent on survey, inspection and environmental review of the property and two board votes – one Wednesday night on the contract and another after the contingencies are satisfied.
The move eliminates bus parking at Flinn and the need to shuttle buses between Flinn and the bus barn, provides better working conditions for employees and addresses concerns from bus barn neighbors which led to a noise pollution complaint filed with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
“It’s a move that’s going to save the district money year after year,” McNay said.
Moving the maintenance department from its Seventh and Jersey site to the arena also is a possibility, McNay said, along with shifting maintenance to the bus barn.
With a new parking lot and roof, “that building will be in very fine shape,” McNay said. “We could sell off the building at Seventh and Jersey.”
