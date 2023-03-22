QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools will spend just over $7 million to renovate a former arena site to house its transportation, maintenance and information technology departments.
Board members Wednesday night approved the lowest of three bids — $7.050 million from Maas Construction — for the project.
Board member Richard McNay said the project cost was higher than expected.
“Initially we were thinking maybe the upper $5 to $6 million dollar mark, but contractors are busy, plus what pricing has done over the last two years in the construction business,” McNay said. “Due to inflation, shortages and COVID, costs of materials have risen probably 30% in the last 24 to 36 months.”
The bid cost breakdown was $4,991,277 for the building, $1,417,273 for the site and $541,450 for the fuel station plus $100,000 project contingency.
Including the $2.13 million purchase price for the 50,000-square-foot building, “it’s about $185 per square foot to do this project,” McNay said. “You could not build a building alone by itself with no parking lot for that amount of money.”
Reserves in the district’s transportation and operations and maintenance funds will cover the project cost.
Other bids were $7.999 million from Waterkotte Construction and $7.743 million from Bleigh Construction.
McNay said work on the transportation portion of the building and site work should be done by Nov. 1, with the north half of the building for maintenance and IT done by May 15, 2024. Transportation likely will move into the new space over Christmas break, with the other two departments moving in summer 2024.
Lead time on ordering tanks for the new fuel station is almost a year, so “we’ll continue to use Flinn until we get that up and going, hopefully by April next year,” McNay said.
The district’s Building Committee met Wednesday morning to review the renovation bids and recommended board approval.
Superintendent Todd Pettit said the project will be a long-term benefit for QPS.
“This allows the district’s transportation center to move from two locations, 20th and Hampshire and Flinn, and puts them under one roof,” Pettit said. “It also allows us to bring together what I would call central services, the maintenance department and the technology department. To be able to be under one roof and share and consolidate some of those services in the long run will be beneficial for us in our daily operations.”
Maintenance operates out of a facility at Seventh and Jersey, with IT based at the board office.
“When I look at what our technology department has in terms of space here at our central office and the amount of product they receive on a daily basis sometimes, this building isn’t conducive to receiving those types of shipments,” Pettit said.
The school district bought the former K&L Arena at 1600 N. 43rd in June and expected to spend $1 to $2 million on renovations to house the transportation department.
Transportation only needed about half of the building’s space, so “we took a look at moving operations and maintenance and developing a better IT department,” McNay said.
Additional land, a 2.67-acre lot at 1620 N. 43rd on the northwest side of the former arena, was bought in September at a cost of $133,500 to provide more parking for vehicles and employees of the three departments.
As the project expanded and construction costs rose, so did the renovation price tag.
“We knew that, like anything else, we were looking 30 to 35% higher on any project,” Pettit said.
The district will see some additional costs tied to the project from making direct purchases including two sets of lifts and an automatic wash system for buses.
Also Wednesday, board members approved the sole bid, $190,928.56 from PlayPower, for work on the Early Childhood and Family Center playground.
Maintenance Director Dane Barnes said plans call for replacing the wood chips with Dura Play surface, adding a revolution spinner and installing a shade feature.
Work will begin “as soon as school’s out,” he said. “We expect them to have it wrapped up by the end of July.”
Federal grant funds to ECFC will cover the cost.
In other action, the School Board:
• Recognized the district’s 16 All-State Musicians with certificates and applause.
“It’s really an honor to be selected to be an All-Stater,” K-12 Music Director Debbie Johnson said. “The amount of time, effort and practice that went into achieving that is really remarkable, and we’re so proud of you.”
• Approved a resolution authorizing intervention in an assessment appeal filed by Menards before the state’s Property Tax Appeal Board. The move gives the district representation in the appeal process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.