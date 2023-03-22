School Board

Quincy Public Schools will spend jut over $7 million to renovate the former K&L Arena to house its transportation, maintenance and information technology departments. Work on the transportation side of the building and site work should be done by Nov. 1, with the rest of the work done by May 15, 2024.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools will spend just over $7 million to renovate a former arena site to house its transportation, maintenance and information technology departments.

Board members Wednesday night approved the lowest of three bids — $7.050 million from Maas Construction — for the project.

