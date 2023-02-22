QUINCY — The Quincy School Board cleared the way toward accessing a key building block of district finances — state and federal grants.
Board members Wednesday approved the school district writing, submitting and participating in 36 grants.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — The Quincy School Board cleared the way toward accessing a key building block of district finances — state and federal grants.
Board members Wednesday approved the school district writing, submitting and participating in 36 grants.
The grants generate some $31.5 million for the district, with $15 million coming from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, grants tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants “make up a large sum of the money that the district receives, especially federally,” Quincy Public Schools Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said. “They’re very important to keeping the district operating and allowing as many programs as we have after school and during school.”
QPS applies for the grants each year to fund vital district programs from Head Start and early childhood to truancy prevention and career and technical education.
“Each of the grants we apply for annually are specific in terms of what the funds from the grant can be used for so the impact targets specific areas,” QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said.
The federal 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, for example, allows the district to operate afterschool programs at Quincy High School and Quincy Junior High School, while a federal Title II-Teacher Quality grant funds high-quality professional development for QPS educators.
“Without being able to produce additional revenue, this is the avenue we have to go down to assure we have some of the programs that are not required but definitely necessary and we want for students,” Whicker said.
The 2022-23 QPS budget, adopted in September, calls for $100,102,060 in revenue and $96,114,371 in expenses in all funds.
Also Wednesday, board members:
• Learned bids will be opened March 21 for renovations at the former K&L Arena.
QPS bought the former arena in June and an adjacent lot in September with plans for the facility to house the district’s transportation, maintenance and information technology departments. The district hopes to have the transportation department move into the facility this summer.
• Heard an update on student discipline data and the mid-year student measures of improvement, a report presented last week to the District Improvement Team.
“We do see growth at all areas,” said Board President Shelley Arns, who serves on the team. “Sometimes we’re right on that norm line. Sometimes we’re a little above it. Sometimes we’re just below it, but we’re definitely making growth.”
Being in school throughout COVID-19 helped maintain student growth.
“A lot of schools are seeing a lasting effect” of in-school time lost during the pandemic, Arns said. “We were able to be in school.”
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.