Preparing for the start of Wednesday night's School Board meeting are, from left, Board President Shelley Arns, board member Jim Whitfield, Superintendent Todd Pettit and board secretary Kim Wert. Board members approved writing and participating in annual grants.

QUINCY — The Quincy School Board cleared the way toward accessing a key building block of district finances — state and federal grants.

Board members Wednesday approved the school district writing, submitting and participating in 36 grants.

