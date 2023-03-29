JEREMY ALLEN
Why are you running for the Quincy School Board? I am running for the sake of our children. To protect them from indoctrination while receiving a top notch education is what every child deserves.
What do you see as the key issue facing Quincy Public Schools? One of the key issues facing QPS is the support staff turnover rate. Teachers and their support staff need to be paid enough that they’ll be able to sink roots in Quincy and be happy about teaching our kids!
What is the greatest strength you would bring to the board? As a mechanical engineer I am skilled with cost savings analysis projects. I have multiple ideas of ways to use existing funds more creatively to put hundreds of thousands of dollars back into the general budget every year. This will allow QPS to give every teacher and aid a $2 to $3 per hour bump in pay almost immediately… without raising taxes!
Financial projections show the district slipping into deficit. If the district gets into financial stress, would you consider putting a ballot measure before voters to increase the district’s tax rate? No. As an engineer there are multiple ways of creating/saving other revenue streams to put money back into the general budget.
Should the School Board ever, under any circumstances, exert any influence over what books or other reading materials are available in schools to be read by students? According to the Supreme Court that is not a responsibility of the local school board.
If there’s another outbreak of COVID-19 or any communicable disease, would you support any kind of a mask mandate? Absolutely not! It is unconstitutional, ineffective, and stunted the intellectual growth of many many QPS students. If the masks were effective in stopping or slowing transmission then yes, I would support them. But, they’re not so I won’t.
In light of school shootings across the country, are you concerned about security in Quincy Public Schools? What should be done about the situation? There are many security problems facing our schools. For example: why were there almost 700 referrals to the principal’s office last semester at the Quincy Junior High School alone? (Editor’s Note: Data presented at the February 2023 District Improvement Team meeting showed 682.2 out of school suspension days and 2,443 office discipline referrals in first semester at QJHS.) Bullying is out of control, and there appears to be no consequences for children abusing other children and/or teachers. Security starts from within! Outside threats will be evaluated as needed simultaneously, but I believe reform needs to happen inside and would make that a priority.
SHELLEY ARNS
Why are you running for the Quincy School Board? I'm running for Quincy School Board to continue to be an advocate for our students, staff, and community. My goal is to shine a bright light on the many QPS achievements throughout the district and improve support throughout the community.
What do you see as the key issue facing Quincy Public Schools? The key issues facing Quincy Public Schools are our attendance rate and staffing. When students do not attend school regularly, instruction and the establishment of routines cannot happen. Sporadic attendance leaves gaps in student learning which can result in poor behavior due to frustration and lower achievement gains. The inability to establish routines causes additional issues with student behavior and discipline. The side effects brought by low student attendance affect our ability to fully staff our district. Maintaining staffing levels in all positions has been increasingly difficult.
What is the greatest strength you would bring to the board? My greatest strength on the board is bringing the experience and perspective of both a classroom teacher and a property management business owner. Understanding the roles within a school district and the influence each one carries allows me to determine the best course of action when faced with challenges. My experience as a business owner — gaining important skills such as working within a budget, maintaining working relationships and networking — provide me with a unique combination of perspectives to continue to bring to the Quincy School Board.
Financial projections show the district slipping into deficit. If the district gets into financial stress, would you consider putting a ballot measure before voters to increase the district’s tax rate? Over the last ten years, the Quincy School Board has reduced the overall tax rate for all property owners from $4.13 to $3.98. We have had great fiscal leadership in QPS in recent years. Completing the building referendum of five state-of-the-art schools on time and on budget, while also decreasing the overall tax rate for the Quincy community is proof of our financial conservatism. Districts across the state are struggling to meet unfunded state mandates of a minimum teacher salary of $40,000 and minimum wage increases to $15 per hour. If the district is unable to attract teachers and other professionals to work in our schools, we will have to look at all of our options for funding.
Should the School Board ever, under any circumstances, exert any influence over what books or other reading materials are available in schools to be read by students? An action such as this would be overstepping the role of a School Board member. What a student chooses to read should be determined by students, parents and educators. If a parent is concerned about reading material selected by either a student or educator, it is their right to voice their concerns and advocate for their child. QPS has procedures in place for such action by a parent.
If there’s another outbreak of COVID-19 or any communicable disease, would you support any kind of a mask mandate? I would most definitely advocate and insist on keeping decision-making at the local level for such situations. This ability was abruptly taken from us. The ability to collaborate with local leaders in the health care field would provide the district with the information it needs to determine the necessary steps to keep schools open for our own students and families. Being able to continue to provide in-person instruction for our Quincy community would be my primary concern as it has always been. While masks may not be involved with the future tough decisions for our School Board, other issues will surely provide us with the need to demand local control of decision-making.
In light of school shootings across the country, are you concerned about security in Quincy Public Schools? What should be done about the situation? I think every School Board member and community member has school safety at the top of their mind. Protecting our children and their education is priority number 1! Our security team is top-notch; they carry out security procedures to a T to protect our students every day. The upgrades to our facilities have added layers of protection that did not exist previously. QPS's world-class facilities are a model for others who have visited seeking to provide the same security for their students.
LATONYA BROCK
Why are you running for the Quincy School Board? I believe in a quality educational system, and students now and in the future deserve that.
What do you see as the key issue facing Quincy Public Schools? Funding, retention of educators of staff of QPS, truancy, untreated mental health in our students and our dropout rate to name a few.
What is the greatest strength you would bring to the board? Leadership (courage to make tough decisions), proven advocacy for the Quincy community, communication, team-player and passion for public education and the future of our community.
Financial projections show the district slipping into deficit. If the district gets into financial stress, would you consider putting a ballot measure before voters to increase the district’s tax rate? Yes, that is a consideration and a strong option. Additionally, I would like to explore an option where all citizens contribute to public education both as a non-homeowner and homeowner and have forums to get community ideas.
Should the School Board ever, under any circumstances, exert any influence over what books or other reading materials are available in schools to be read by students? No, as a School Board member, the School Board is a governing board, and my responsibilities along with my colleagues are to ensure adoption and enforcement of necessary rules for managing and governing the district.
If there’s another outbreak of COVID-19 or any communicable disease, would you support any kind of a mask mandate? Unfortunately, this is not a question I cannot say yes or no to at this moment. What I can say is communicable diseases bring many risks to students and staff members, known and unknown in some cases. I would do my due diligence and support in a way that is for the good of all.
In light of school shootings across the country, are you concerned about security in Quincy Public Schools? What should be done about the situation? Yes, it is on my radar that QPS is not exempt from the reality of violence in our schools. With access to social media and the rising violence currently in our community. As a board member, I am committed to hearing from our taxpayers, researching what is working across the nation and in Illinois, doing my own research and being courageous in voicing the best decision that would keep QPS students and staff safe. If you look at our current responses to guns being brought to school nationally, it attest that safety is our priority and we will not compromise on that.
TORY KAUFMANN
Why are you running for the Quincy School Board? I am running because it is time for some fresh perspectives on the School Board. I will stand up for parental rights, the medical freedom of all QPS students/faculty/staff and will back our teachers in addressing the discipline issues in the classroom.
What do you see as the key issue facing Quincy Public Schools? Spending priorities, discipline issues and parents being listened to by the School Board.
What is the greatest strength you would bring to the board? I will always respectfully listen, respond and follow up on any issue a parent or faculty/staff member brings to me. Unfortunately, the current School Board members do not have open communication and dialogue at the public board meetings. If a parent is willing to take time out of their busy schedule and attend a board meeting, the board should show them the respect of responding and having an open conversation. This does not currently happen.
Financial projections show the district slipping into deficit. If the district gets into financial stress, would you consider putting a ballot measure before voters to increase the district’s tax rate? No. QPS voters overwhelmingly rejected the ballot measure in 2020, even with an expensive marketing campaign by QPS. (Editor’s Note: A community committee, not QPS, worked to promote a proposed 53-cent tax increase on the March 2020 ballot.) We need to focus on spending taxpayer money wisely and formulate a rigorous, year-round fundraising campaign strategy.
Should the School Board ever, under any circumstances, exert any influence over what books or other reading materials are available in schools to be read by students? I do not support censorship and am confident we have safeguards in place, for age-appropriate material, in our libraries.
If there’s another outbreak of COVID-19 or any communicable disease, would you support any kind of a mask mandate? No, never. I spoke at the board meetings, before the 2021-22 school year, in favor of mask-optional. This should have been completely up to parents. Our board voted for forced masking 5-2. I was a plaintiff in the case that ultimately freed our children from the two years of unconstitutional mandates.
In light of school shootings across the country, are you concerned about security in Quincy Public Schools? What should be done about the situation? I believe the current level of security at QPS is appropriate and is the proper balance of security and personal freedom.
ASHLEY RANDOLPH
Why are you running for the Quincy School Board? I am running for the Quincy Public School Board so that I can contribute my knowledge and unique talents to help build strong leaders in our community. I have concerns with several current board members, as they show signs of being noncompliant and out of touch with their current responsibilities.
What do you see as the key issue facing Quincy Public Schools?
● Safety inside the schools, and holding students and staff accountable for their actions.
The current board members have taken themselves away from this responsibility and have left each school to fend for themself.
● QPS staff are being robbed of their livelihood and the current board is allowing it. Our district holds the lowest paid public school salaries in the state. (Editor’s Note: The 2022 Illinois Report shows an average teacher salary of $47,065 in QPS. Average teacher salary elsewhere in Adams County is $40,301 in the Payson district, $40,921 in the Mendon district, $45,070 in the Liberty district and $50,473 in the Central district.)
● Transparency from the administrative level to the staff and public. Current board members hold private closed sessions through email making it illegal and non transparent. (Editor’s Note: Illinois law allows 11 reasons for closed sessions in conjunction with called School Board meetings.)
● Being fiscally responsible as our current records show that we will financially be in the red by 2026, after $23 million in COVID relief. Currently the board has been recklessly spending and that has to change.
What is the greatest strength you would bring to the board? I am a leader who can bring positive feedback to the team with a genuine non biased approach.
Financial projections show the district slipping into deficit. If the district gets into financial stress, would you consider putting a ballot measure before voters to increase the district’s tax rate? I believe that we have high enough taxes in the district as it is, and I do not believe that raising taxes would benefit our community as a whole. I would not consider a ballot measure to increase the district's taxes. I feel that we can be fiscally responsible by using educated professionals to help come up with ideas to put money back into the QPS system.
Should the School Board ever, under any circumstances, exert any influence over what books or other reading materials are available in schools to be read by students? I would uphold the law in this matter as it is written.
If there’s another outbreak of COVID-19 or any communicable disease, would you support any kind of a mask mandate? As a registered nurse and someone who has been employed in the medical field for the last 15 years, I understand the science and I understand that there are certain protocols to follow with certain pathogens. If a mask is worn appropriately and the correct choice of the mask for a specific bacteria or virus is chosen, then it may be appropriate. It is not appropriate when a pathogen is transferred through contact and has a certain survival rate to wear a piece of cloth, or any other mask that is inappropriate for that pathogen. There are airborne, contact, droplet isolation protocols to follow and each one is specific to the pathogen. Every pathogen has its unique life cycle. There are specific masks that are to be worn for a specific time frame while in contact with a person with that specific pathogen. It is unethical and against science to wear one single mask for hours and hours during the course of a school day.
In light of school shootings across the country, are you concerned about security in Quincy Public Schools? What should be done about the situation? I feel like QPS has done a tremendous and excellent job over the years making sure that our students are safe from such horrific situations. We have an excellent security and safety team. I feel that we have tried to take every step possible to help ensure the safety of our students and staff. If a situation were to ever erupt and we have suggestions brought forth, then of course we would make every effort to support that idea as long as our board members felt that it is necessary and efficient.
CURTIS SETHALER
Why are you running for the Quincy School Board? After working in the field of youth ministry and youth work for the last decade, I have realized that the struggles of our students and our educators are only increasing. I am from a family of educators, and my mother still teaches. I know the weight many educators feel as they seek to provide our students with a high-quality and life-altering educational experience. I am running for School Board to build on the success of those who have come before me and to continue to invest in our community, students and educators in ways that make the student and educator experience at QPS something we can be proud of.
What do you see as the key issue facing Quincy Public Schools? There are several issues facing QPS. Chronic absenteeism, the graduation gap between white students and students of color and teacher retention, I believe, are the top three. But the most significant issue I see is teacher retention, which I view as multifaceted. Finances are obvious, but retention goes beyond salary issues and extends into teachers' support in the classroom and the community. Many of our teachers have to function as not only educators but social workers as well. Sometimes our educators are the only constant in a student's life, fulfilling the role of parent and teacher. The emotional needs of our students are ever-increasing, and mental health support is not keeping pace. This adds an incredible burden to our educators, who want to help every student they can. Financially, none of our incredible educational staff chose a career in education for the paycheck. They chose education because they care deeply for kids and want to lead them to brighter futures. We need to find creative ways to support our educators better to decrease burnout and turnover and make QPS a place where teachers are excited and want to work.
What is the greatest strength you would bring to the board? The greatest strength I believe I bring to the board is being a person of discernment. I can see multiple perspectives, listen, understand and discern a course that benefits all involved. I am also a person who is in touch with the needs of students and educators. My experience in student life and partnership with QPS over the last decade gives me keen insight into the ways that youth culture and education are both trending, and I believe I can help the board in addressing not only relevant issues but emerging issues thoughtfully and with integrity, allowing our educators to fully focus on leading our students well.
Financial projections show the district slipping into deficit. If the district gets into financial stress, would you consider putting a ballot measure before voters to increase the district’s tax rate? Raising the tax rate is always a last option. I would work hard to find any alternative to avoid raising the tax rate and still provide the excellent educational experience our students and community deserve. Currently, QPS ranks 49/49 in tax rate in the Large Unit District Association (LUDA), meaning we have the lowest tax rate in the state of comparable school districts. We have done well to remain financially stable, provide incredible new schools for our students and grow our district while keeping taxes low comparatively. Still, in the face of current financial predictions, every option to remain a financially viable district must be considered.
Should the School Board ever, under any circumstances, exert any influence over what books or other reading materials are available in schools to be read by students? In conjunction with educators, it should be the board's role to approve the curriculum. Educators know their classrooms and students best and should be the ones implementing and adjusting. Regarding other books available, books deemed offensive or otherwise harmful to the educational experience should always be up for review via the approved process already in place at QPS.
If there’s another outbreak of COVID-19 or any communicable disease, would you support any kind of a mask mandate? I am in favor of keeping our schools open. I, like many others, did not enjoy the mask mandate, being told what to do or any other part of the pandemic, but keeping our schools open was the most critical piece of the educational puzzle, and we were able to do that. If we encountered another similar situation, I would support whatever science-based recommendation keeps our children safe and our schools open.
In light of school shootings across the country, are you concerned about security in Quincy Public Schools? What should be done about the situation? School security is always a concern. I have three daughters in QPS and worry daily about their safety in various ways. I am confident that we are doing as much as possible to keep our students safe on the local level. Metal detectors, bag checks and limiting entry points have all decreased our students' risk while minimizing the impact on the student experience. No system is 100% secure and bad things can still happen, but I believe that for our students, the safest place they can be during the school day is in our schools. On a larger scale, I believe that our issues with violence as a culture can be traced back to our inability to see value in others. From bullying and violence in schools to all things politics, we stir up division and diminish others' points of view without understanding their perspective. We seek drama rather than discussion, retaliation rather than resolution and unrest rather than unity. All kids want to be seen, heard and valued, and so do all adults. I believe that many of the tragic situations we have faced in our schools and our country could have been helped, if not avoided, if people were simply more willing to sit with each other, listen to each other without the need to respond and seek to understand each other with no other agenda.
JAMES “JIM” WHITFIELD
Why are you running for the Quincy School Board? Since I was first elected in 2015, the Quincy Public School District has not really faced a "normal" school year. We built five new grade schools in a short amount of time, and during that time we moved about 450 teachers out of 490 from old classrooms to new classrooms in the new buildings. The building of the new schools came in under budget and on time.
We then went from that massive undertaking to dealing with COVID, lockdowns and other issues associated with that issue.
I want to run again to be able to have this district deal with issues that are related to school governance and building the future for this district for years and decades to come.
What do you see as the key issue facing Quincy Public Schools? There are two issues that face the Quincy School District. One is finances and the other is teacher retention and recruitment. The district has done a great job with the budget and keeping an eye on expenditures. I want to be able to continue that path and also look ahead as to what the district can do if we face financial challenges from the state. As for teacher retention... that is a huge question that must be addressed not just within our district but also across the state and across the nation.
What is the greatest strength you would bring to the board? I feel my greatest strength is my experience on the board for the past eight years. I feel that with any organization or board that someone serves on for a period of time you learn how to navigate your way through issues. I also look at myself as a consensus builder. There isn't just one way to solve an issue that the district will face. Being respectful and having the ability to come to an agreement with other board members is always best for the taxpayers, the students and the staff.
Financial projections show the district slipping into deficit. If the district gets into financial stress, would you consider putting a ballot measure before voters to increase the district’s tax rate? That is a question that would need to be discussed at length not just with board members but with the community.
Should the School Board ever, under any circumstances, exert any influence over what books or other reading materials are available in schools to be read by students? There is currently a policy on the books here at QPS that addresses this topic. I feel if there is a certain book or issue that a parent or guardian doesn't want their student to read... then a discussion needs to take place between the teacher of the class and possibly the building principal.
If there’s another outbreak of COVID-19 or any communicable disease, would you support any kind of a mask mandate? QPS #172 had a very good plan in place back in 2021. We had agreed to go mask optional and many in the community agreed to go along with that directive.
But when the state ordered mandatory masking that is I feel an overreach. What is good in Quincy might not work in Mount Vernon or Freeport. And what works in Waukegan might not work in Effingham.
I feel there are many things that would probably be done differently if we ever encounter another pandemic like we did before.
In light of school shootings across the country, are you concerned about security in Quincy Public Schools? What should be done about the situation? We have a very good security team here at QPS#172. The men and women who are part of that team work hard to ensure our district is safe. The district is always monitoring social media and working with local and state officials about any threats that may or may not directly involve our district.
What should be done about the situation? That is a question that is open ended and would take hours to discuss. It's been heard before across the country, but "if you see something or hear something, please say something."
