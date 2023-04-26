QUINCY — Quincy School Board President Shelley Arns says she's excited about the district's direction.
"This has been a good year of normalcy for students and staff for the most part, and what we're looking for is to increase the focus on learning and academics," Arns said. "When we get on the right focus and path for our intent with schools, that's just where things tend to fall in line."
In an organizational meeting following the regular April meeting, board members reelected Arns as president, Rachael Petty as vice president and administered the oath of office to Arns, Latonya Brock, Jim Whitfield and new member Curtis Sethaler, the top four vote-getters from a field of seven in the April 4 election.
Sethaler brings his involvement with the community's youth and mentoring programs, and a long-standing interest in the school district, to the new role.
"He's someone who has been wanting to get more involved in the district," Arns said. "We're excited he wanted to take that next step of being a board member. He's going to be a great asset to our board."
Sethaler said he’s ready to get started sharing his experience with what’s going on in youth culture.
“There’s a disconnect with kids’ needs and kids’ perspectives,” he said. “We make decisions on a district level that do largely affect kids. If we do that without understanding where kids are at, we’re doing a disservice to education. Hopefully my perspective allows us to gain a more nuanced approach as we lead the district,”
The board recognized outgoing member Carol Nichols, who did not seek reelection after serving 16 years in two separate eight-year stints.
“It’s fitting to honor Carol and her years of being a School board member and what I would call an advocate for our children in this community, not just QPS, and an advocate for our community members in general,” Superintendent Todd Pettit said as he presented Nichols with a Blue Devil Spirit and Pride pin to applause.
Arns presented a plaque on behalf of the board, FFA members made a special presentation and Nichols gifted board members and district leaders with hand-lettered meaningful quotes.
Board member Sayeed Ali said Nichols’ intelligence, kindness and respect made a difference.
“You’ve been such an example for so long on how to be professional, how to respect each other that it’s gradually been part of our makeup as a board. You’ve made us all better,” Ali said. “Where we’re at right now as board is a lot because of you.”
Arns and Petty will serve two-year terms in the leadership roles on the board, which also named Kim Wert as secretary and Ryan Whicker as treasurer.
Moving forward, a priority will be finalizing the board's committee structure and leadership.
"We want to keep things as consistent as we can," Arns said. "I think we'll always see someone who has experience on that board committee continuing, but possibly co-chairs might be switching around a little to make sure all of our board members are active on committees."
The district's Human Relations Committee finished meeting its goals through the course of last year and no longer meets. Arns said the board will review whether there's "another focus and area we need to address" with a new committee.
Equally important will be supporting district staff.
"Just being an educator is, has been and probably will continue to be a challenging position for anyone. It's a lot of responsibility to educate our future, our community's children," Arns said.
Pettit "really has taken this year as an opportunity to take stock in where we are as a district and figure out the best course to move forward," Arns said. "I'm really excited to see where QPS is heading."
In other action, School Board members:
• Amended the 2022-23 calendar and set Tuesday, May 30 as the last day of classes, and Wednesday, May 31 as the last day for teachers, after no snow days were used.
• Approved two new courses for the 2023-24 year — AP pre-calculus at Quincy High School and a life skills course as part of the elective rotation for sixth-graders at Quincy Junior High School.
• Accepted the sole bid, $164,011 from Fischer Builders, for QHS restroom renovation and to reconfigure space for special education students previously served by the Transitions School. Affirmed regular meetings set for 6 p.m. May 17 and June 21 to finish out the fiscal year.
• Named Petty as the Illinois Association of School Boards delegate.
