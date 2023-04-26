School Board

Quincy School Board Vice President Rachael Petty talks with newly-seated member Curtis Sethaler after Wednesday night's organizational meeting. Board President Shelley Arns and members Latonya Brock, Jim Whitfield and Sethaler — all elected on April 4 — took the oath of office. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Quincy School Board President Shelley Arns says she's excited about the district's direction.

"This has been a good year of normalcy for students and staff for the most part, and what we're looking for is to increase the focus on learning and academics," Arns said. "When we get on the right focus and path for our intent with schools, that's just where things tend to fall in line."

