QUINCY — School Board President Sayeed Ali leaves his leadership position with high hopes for Quincy Public Schools.
Ali plans to step down as president at a special meeting on Tuesday, but remain on the board, as Vice President Shelley Arns transitions into the board’s top job.
“When we look at the school district and the exceptional leaders we have in place … I think the sky’s the limit,” Ali said. “I would not be surprised if in five years you’re reading about QPS receiving different types of recognition on how strong of a district we are.”
Rather than wait for the next board election, Ali said the timing works “extremely well” now for making the leadership change on the board just after the district transitioned from Superintendent Roy Webb, who retired, to Superintendent Todd Pettit.
“We were able to keep everything in place until Roy’s retirement, which is what everybody wanted, and it was important not just to me but to Shelley, Todd and the whole board to have her be that person heading into the school year,” Ali said. “I know how valuable that relationship was right off the bat, with me and Roy learning from each other, and if there’s any way we can create that for Shelley and Todd, we definitely want to do that.”
Ali said he’s comfortable handing off the leadership role.
“If I didn’t think our district and our community would be in a better position moving forward, then I think that I would want to stay on as board president. But I think the situation that we’re in and how strong I feel Shelley will be, it’s an upgrade,” Ali said.
With a background in teaching and now working in private business, Arns “is almost like this perfect leader for our district that can really look at all the different perspectives and be able to relate to it,” Ali said. “I think we’re in extremely good hands moving forward.”
Elected in 2013 with Richard McNay and Sheldon Bailey, Ali joined a board, and a district, in a different position than today’s.
“We thought we could help streamline everything and run it a little bit more like a fully-functioning private business than like a political group,” Ali said.
At first, Ali admits, the task was overwhelming.
“I didn’t know how messy everything was, how much improvement we needed to show from a leadership standpoint from the board level and executives at QPS. It was a great challenge, and professionally, one of the best things I’ve ever done,” he said.
By the next year, with board elections looming in 2015, Ali was interested in the board’s top job.
“For all the things I’m comfortable saying I know nothing about, like curriculum and a lot of other aspects of a school district, being able to build relationships and lead a team of people with very, very different views and personalities has been a strength of mine,” he said. “It was something I that I thought I could do. I thought I could be an upgrade at that position.”
Ali said he enjoyed every bit of his tenure as president except for last summer when debates over COVID-19 mandates and vaccines made it impossible to make everyone happy.
Overall, “I’m very proud of the past seven years,” he said.
Ali highlights district accomplishments including lowering the tax rate, building the five new elementary schools and shifting from being on the brink of two strikes to a collaborative environment where executives, superintendent, School Board and team members all are trying to move in the same direction.
“The success that we had over the past seven years is because of the School Board members we had,” Ali said. “If you don’t have a highly functioning School Board that genuinely cares about the district and the kids, all those things just become so much more difficult to accomplish.”
There were disappointments over his tenure, including the failure to pass a tax referendum in March 2020 because of the district’s financial need at the time.
With the election falling right at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, “it was a tough time for our town to make any type of decision on any type of tax, but it was disappointing,” Ali said.
“After COVID, the influx we received did create a backstop so we could take a breather, not worry about cutting staff, cutting programs. Obviously that’s not going to last,” he said. “Our long-range projections show us entering back into deficit spending in five years. I would imagine down the road there’s going to have to be some type of conversation.”
Ali also had hoped to do more with local business.
“Even though we have done a lot to strengthen those relationships with our business community, I think we’re just scratching the surface,” he said. “It will be more and more important moving forward to create those relationships, those pipelines, and that will allow us to be creative in how we’re educating, how we’re funding things.”
