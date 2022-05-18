QUINCY — The Quincy School Board ratified a three-year contract Wednesday night with the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel.
The board’s 5-0 vote, with members Latonya Brock and Jim Whitfield absent, followed an overwhelmingly favorable ratification vote last week by union membership in all subgroups.
The contract provides a 4% salary increase each year for teachers and most staff, but a higher percentage increase for some staff in the first year.
“To get everybody up to the $15 per hour range and to make us a little more competitive, some support staff positions are taking a pretty significant jump for next school year,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “Everybody got a fair increase.”
Over the three years, the new contract is expected to cost the school district $20 million — $14.7 million in salary and $5.3 million in health insurance benefits, assuming a 10% increase in health insurance premiums each year – for staff covered by the QF contract.
“This was a good contract, a good start,” Webb said.
QPS and QF plan a joint news release Thursday with additional details of the new contract.
“We want to be able to offer all of our staff competitive, if not moreso, wages,” said Board Vice President Shelley Arns, who represented the district in the contract talks with Board President Sayeed Ali. “We know the hard work they do every day.”
With the new contract, the district meets state-mandated minimum teacher salary and minimum wage requirements, Webb said, but the board will need to decide if it’s competitive enough.
“If you want to be a world class district, you have to continue to move forward with pay and benefits for teachers like all employers,” Webb said.
Negotiators for the School Board and QF signed the tentative agreement at a May 4 bargaining session.
Both sides characterized the contract talks, which began in December, as a smooth process.
“It was a lot of talking, listening and trying to improve the district,” Webb said. “It was good discussion between board, administration and QF.”
Both sides also were pleased to wrap up talks before the end of the school year — and before Webb retires on June 30.
The new contract begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2025. It follows a one-year agreement set to expire June 30.
“It’s good for the teachers to know what’s in place for three years,” Webb said. “It’s good for us and the board to concentrate on other things, not necessarily contractual issues.”
QF, with a membership total around 650, represents teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, food service employees, transportation employees, secretaries and security.
QF represents some 90% of QPS employees, with others represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the Service Employees International Union.
School Board members Carol Nichols and Rachael Petty will represent the board when talks begin this week with IBEW and the first full week of June with SEIU.
The IBEW represents district maintenance employees, and the SEIU represents a few cooks and bus drivers, mostly at the Early Childhood and Family Center, and custodians from ECFC.
The other union contracts tend to mirror the district’s agreement with QF.
In talks with QF, “once we got to the money, it wasn’t a lot of back and forth. (The board) explained where we’re at, what we can afford,” Webb said. “If they can afford it, they wanted to give it to the staff. They knew it was important in today’s competitive environment to do that, and I expect they will do the same thing with the other two.”
Also Wednesday, board members approved administrative and non-union contracts with most getting 4% raises effective July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025.
“Those all fall right in line with the collective bargaining – all our principals, our nurses, all staff not in one of the unions,” Webb said.
In other action, board members:
• Approved the escalating price fuel bid of $633,462 from Energy Petroleum for the 2022-23 year.
• Learned district taxpayers will save $420,000 in interest with the refunding, or refinancing, of $9.785 million in bonds issued in 2014.
• Set June 22 public hearings on the amended 2021-22 budgets for Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center, West Central Region, Special Education Association and the school district.
