School Board

Quincy School Board members Latonya Brock, left, and Carol Nichols talk prior to Wednesday night's meeting. Board members approved a resolution to establish the 2022 levy, payable in 2023, and agreed to seek a renewal of a physical education waiver.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Classes for the 2023-24 year in Quincy Public Schools will start Aug. 16 under a proposed calendar and end May 21 if no emergency days are used.

The calendar, already vetted by the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel, was reviewed Wednesday night by the School Board, which expects to adopt it in January.

