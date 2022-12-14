QUINCY — Classes for the 2023-24 year in Quincy Public Schools will start Aug. 16 under a proposed calendar and end May 21 if no emergency days are used.
The calendar, already vetted by the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel, was reviewed Wednesday night by the School Board, which expects to adopt it in January.
The calendar is similar to this school year with “some minor tweaks,” Superintendent Todd Pettit said.
Highlights include teacher institute days on Aug. 14 and 15 to start the year, three days off for Thanksgiving, nine days off for winter break and six days off for Easter break.
Also Wednesday, board members adopted the 2022 levy, payable in 2023 for the 2023-24 school year.
The proposed levy, unchanged from the tentative plan outlined in November, sets the dollar amount the district needs in various funds.
Under the levy, QPS would generate a total of $42.873 million including debt service at a rate of $3.93 — or slightly below the 2021 rate of $3.99 — if county estimates of the increase in equalized assessed value hold true. More likely, Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said, is a tax rate of $3.95.
The tax levy provides just under half of the district’s operating budget, with the rest coming from state and federal sources along with the corporate property replacement tax.
In other action, board members:
• Held a public hearing and approved submitting an application to renew a physical education requirement waiver for high school students involved in interscholastic athletics, cheerleading or pom; taking driver’s education or behind the wheel; involved in a short-term academic intervention or taking a needed academic course and for juniors taking health class.
• Approved new and revised high school courses for the 2023-24 year — a new art sequence with additional courses, replacing the contemporary literature/non-fiction English semester courses with a new communication arts course and allowing business tech math to fulfill the consumer education requirement for special education students and business technology concepts to fulfill the computer applications requirement.
• Heard an update on design plans by Klingner and Associates for the former K&L Arena to house the district’s transportation, maintenance and information technology departments. “The major design is in place. They’re just tweaking it,” board member and Building Committee Chairman Richard McNay said.
• Heard a recommendation from the Policy Committee to adopt updates on 27 district policies recommended by the Policy Reference Educational Subscription Service. The board tabled the updates for 30 days and will vote in January.
• Adopted the district’s risk management program outlining, in part, the compensation allocation from the tort fund for several categories of district employees and the specific job duties for each included employee.
