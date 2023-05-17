School Board

Quincy School Board members Latonya Brock, left, and Curtis Sethaler talk before Wednesday night's meeting. In new committee assignments, Sethaler joins the board's Finance Committee, and Brock joins the Policy Committee.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — New committee assignments shift some leadership roles among the Quincy School Board.

Board Vice President Rachael Petty moves from serving on the Policy Committee to the new Discipline Committee. Board member Latonya Brock takes over Petty’s seat on Policy, and new board member Curtis Sethaler joins the Finance Committee.

