QUINCY — New committee assignments shift some leadership roles among the Quincy School Board.
Board Vice President Rachael Petty moves from serving on the Policy Committee to the new Discipline Committee. Board member Latonya Brock takes over Petty’s seat on Policy, and new board member Curtis Sethaler joins the Finance Committee.
“We haven’t tried to shift too much,” Board President Shelley Arns said. “When new members come on, we try to pair them with a veteran board member to give them experience. Their confidence will grow. Their knowledge will grow.”
At Wednesday night’s board meeting, Arns announced committee assignments including:
Committee assignments, with the chairman listed first, are:
• Finance — Sayeed Ali, Sethaler.
• Building — Richard McNay, Jim Whitfield.
• Policy — Whitfield, Brock.
• Discipline — Ali, Petty.
• District Improvement — Arns, Petty.
“We rely on each other’s strengths in our respective areas,” Arns said, noting that several board members continue in the same committee roles. “You get comfortable in those areas. It makes you feel like you’re a more productive board member. You know what you’re doing in that role as a committee member.”
Standing board committees, by policy, include two board members, up to four community members (or up to eight community members on Finance and Building) and one administrator responsible for the committee subject.
The Policy Committee this month recommended reinstating a separate Discipline Committee.
The district’s former Curriculum and Discipline Committees combined in 2019 with the District Improvement Team to form the District Improvement Committee as part of an effort to scale back board committees and lessen the load on central office staff.
Plans call for the new committee to meet monthly, “then see what is needed,” Arns said.
Also Wednesday, board members approved the 2023-24 district improvement plan.
The plan, released by Superintendent Todd Pettit in April, is designed to support students and staff in achieving personal excellence.
Five Q-Goals in the plan focus on student success, effective instruction, learning environment, partnerships and fiscal responsibility.
District principals and staff use Q-Goals to create annual school improvement plans to support unique needs of each school while aligning to the district’s larger focus and mission.
In other action, board members:
• Agreed to increase 2023-24 lunch prices by 10 cents to $2.85 for K-5, $3.10 for grades 6-12 and $3.60 for adults. Breakfast price will increase from $1.25 to $1.50 for all grades and remain $2 for adults.
• Tabled for 30 days the latest updates from the Policy Reference Education Subscription Service. The board intends to vote in June on the 12 policy revisions mostly tied to a new state law targeting grooming of students and child sexual abuse.
• Added Jerry Douglas as a member of the Policy Committee.
• Approved the escalating bid, an estimated $242,386.50, from Energy Petroleum for gasoline and diesel fuel for the 2023-24 year.
• Adopted a resolution approving the sale of 2909 Lind, a house built by the building trades class. The house will sell by auction on June 7 for a minimum price of $115,000 with an open house on June 4.
• Set public hearings for June 21 on the amended 2022-23 budgets for the school district, Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center, West Central Region and Special Education Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.