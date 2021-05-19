QUINCY — The Quincy School Board will wait until sometime in June to fill an open seat.
Board President Sayeed Ali and Vice President Shelley Arns met this week with two candidates for the seat held by Mike Troup.
Troup resigned April 30 prior to taking the oath of office as Quincy’s mayor.
“I anticipate we will find a replacement for Mike sooner rather than later, but we will not have it by Wednesday” for the May board meeting, Ali said.
Ali said “six or eight well-qualified people” expressed interest in the post after Troup announced his intention to run for mayor, through the campaign and after the School Board posted a formal notice of the vacant seat.
“The board was extremely happy with the quality of the candidates that have reached out and asked about the position,” Ali said.
With any resignation, the School Board has 60 days under state law to name and approve a new board member. Even waiting until the June 23 regular meeting “still falls within the 60-day time frame,” Superintendent Roy Webb said.
“If we feel a need to go faster, we’ll have a special meeting,” Ali said. “We’re trying to get the candidate through and see where we’re at as far as timeframe.”
The new board member will serve the remaining two years of Troup’s term and could seek a full term in the next election.
After working with the committee promoting the $89 million building referendum, Troup joined the board in 2015, elected with Carol Nichols, Sandi Rose and Jim Whitfield, and served as vice president. When Rose resigned in June 2018, the board accepted resumes from community members interested in serving and seated Arns in July 2018.
Troup, Nichols, Whitfield and Arns won four-year board seats in April 2019.