QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools officially closed one construction project Thursday afternoon to repay the cost of starting another.
The School Board, in a special meeting, voted 5-0, with members Latonya Brock and Richard McNay absent, to approve a resolution tied to buying the K&L Arena which transfers $1.425 million from the site and construction/capital improvements fund to the operations and maintenance fund.
“The operations and maintenance fund covered the purchase of the K&L facility. The transfer is essentially repaying O&M for the purchase,” QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said.
“The resolution signifies that the $89 million referendum project is complete and paid for in full and directs that the excess funds be transferred to the operations and maintenance fund.”
Bond proceeds were deposited into the site and construction/capital improvements fund and used to buy land, build and equip the five new elementary schools, build an addition to Quincy High School and provide technology improvements.
The remaining funds to transfer represent interest income, donations, proceeds from the sale of the old elementary schools, proceeds from the sale of building contents and rebates.
Board members last week agreed to buy the shuttered arena for $2 million to consolidate the district’s transportation service in one location. The purchase closed last Thursday, clearing the way for renovation work to begin on the facility at 1600 N. 43rd.
“We were well prepared to make that purchase,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “The building’s paid for. We’ve given them the money.”
QPS expects to spend up to $1 million to renovate the building to make it usable for buses including adding overhead doors, wash bays for buses, a fuel depot and more parking.
Board members in March approved a contract — contingent on survey, inspection and environmental review of the property — to buy the 55,000-square-foot steel building and 5.320-acre site.
“It’s going to pay for itself in the long term,” board member Richard McNay said last week.
Consolidating transportation operations, now split between the bus barn at 20th and Hampshire and Flinn Stadium, long has been a goal for the district.
