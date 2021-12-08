QUINCY — Contract talks begin this week between the Quincy School Board and the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel.
“We look forward to collaborating with the board to produce an agreeable collective bargaining agreement for next year,” QF Teacher Subgroup President Brandi Many said.
Both sides start bargaining at a time when mutual respect is at a high point after working closely together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The board feels the teachers and all job classifications really have been heroes, really forever, and especially over the last two years with what they’ve done for the Quincy community and the children of Quincy. They’ve gone above and beyond and done an amazing job,” Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb said.
But negotiators still must overcome some challenges..
“The biggest challenge is the competitive nature to recruit and retain employees right now,” Webb said. “We have to be competitive if we want quality people with our children.”
A “ground rules” session set for Thursday will bring both sides to the table to start work toward a new agreement.
The current one-year contract expires June 30.
“We’re starting plenty early,” Webb said. “We’re in good shape.”
School Board President Sayeed Ali and Vice President Shelley Arns will represent the board in the talks. Presidents of each subgroup in the QF — which represents teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, food service employees, transportation employees, secretaries and security — will represent union members.
Webb, QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker, Personnel Director Lisa Otten and Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller also will be involved in the talks along with QPS directors working with each union subgroup.
“There will be some committee work, some discussion in smaller groups,” Webb said. “Initially we’ll start with the whole group together.”
Salary and benefits expect to be key discussion points.
“We try to be as competitive as we can, but when you look at how we stack up compared to other districts, we run a very lean ship,” Ali said. “That’s always a little bit of a balancing act, trying to stretch ourselves as much as we can to kind of show our appreciation but still trying to be as fiscally sound and responsible as we can with every dollar we have.”
Two years ago, QPS had been looking at deficit spending and the possibility of cuts, but federal funding tied to COVID-19 turned around the financial picture, with the district expecting millions more in federal funds.
It’s the district’s best financial position in Webb’s tenure, he stresses the federal dollars are not guaranteed to continue.
“These are funds that cannot sustain programs or systems, but it puts us in a great position right now,” Webb said.
Ali said that factors into negotiations.
“When we work on salary and benefits, these are numbers that stay with us,” he said. “So it’s not as simple as we have money here, let’s spend it on this. We have to look at how that’s going to affect the district moving forward”
Uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and district finances limited the last round of talks to a one-year agreement.
“We still have a little bit of that” uncertainty, Ali said, and for the new agreement, “whether it’s a one-year or two-year or multi-year, we haven’t talked about that yet.”
But negotiators can build on the example set in the last round of talks which began after spring break and took just three sessions to reach an agreement.
“Everybody is going to come to the table with a few problems and issues and also with the idea they want to solve all the problems and issues to position us for the future,” Webb said.
“I think this year everybody is headed back to the table thinking they want to give some predictability for everybody’s life for the next few years.”
