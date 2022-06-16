QUINCY — A Quincy Public Schools committee hopes a new approach to monitoring progress toward improvement will lead to celebrating success throughout the school year.
Each school built four school improvement goals tied to the overall QPS goals to:
• Increase student achievement and growth in grades pre-K-12.
• Utilize standards-based curriculum maps to ensure a guaranteed and viable curriculum is provided for all students and work in professional earning communities to plan for instruction that promotes critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and engagement.
• Maintain a safe, healthy, supportive and equitable environment for all students and staff.
• Strengthen parent support and community engagement by building positive relationships and communication between parents, families, schools and community to foster success for all students.
But the school improvement plans, reviewed Thursday by the District Improvement Team, change how to monitor progress toward meeting the goals.
“In the past we’ve always built around goals we’d monitor at the end of the year. We’ve monitored it, but we never adjusted based on what was happening in the district, in the community and in our lives,” QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said.
“This year what we asked schools to do when thinking about school improvement plans is not only look at the big district overarching goals and what your school is doing to support those goals but also starting to think of it in smaller increments, perhaps taking a look over 12 weeks of time. What’s something we can really get some results at and celebrate some small wins.”
Specific goals vary from building to building based on need.
“It’s what that school wanted to concentrate on based on what they needed. They’re the expert on their school,” Superintendent Roy Webb said.
Under school culture, for example, the Early Childhood and Family Center will focus on creating collaboration between teachers while Iles, Lincoln-Douglas, Rooney and Quincy Junior High School will focus on reducing the number of office discipline referrals and the Academy will work to increase overall student attendance.
“If we’re meeting needs of our students, they show up,” incoming Academy Director Marcey Wells said. “For us it ties back to attendance.”
Also new in the plans is targeting parent/community partnerships as a standalone goal.
“That home-school partnership is key to student success,” Dinkheller said. “We want to take a look at how we’re making opportunities available for our families as well as community members.”
Building goals for parent-community partnerships include boosting parent attendance at events at Iles and providing one personal and specific contact from a QHS teacher to 100% of families.
In other action, the team recommended the School Board approve
• Piloting a revised kindergarten report card in the 2022-23 school year which measures student progress based on three terms rather than four quarters. Kindergarten teachers asked to revise the report card to better align with the statewide KIDS assessment. Information about the new report card will be shared with families over the summer and at kindergarten camps.
• Offering a new emergency medical technician course at Quincy High School/Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center. Adams County Emergency Management Agency Director John Simon proposed the year-long block course, which could provide a pipeline for the county to hire more EMTs and for likely up to a dozen students, primarily seniors, interested in the career.
“We don’t have to provide anything other than space and students. They provide a teacher and materials,” QHS Principal Jody Steinke said.
