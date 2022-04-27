QUINCY — The search process begins Thursday to find a new leader for Quincy Junior High School.
The School Board Wednesday night accepted the resignation of Principal Dan Sparrow, effective June 30, who is leaving QPS for an athletic director/dean position in Liberty.
When the opportunity presented itself, “it felt like it was a good fit for where I wanted to be,” Sparrow said. “The last couple years have been tough on a lot of leaders, but I enjoyed my time here. I enjoyed every minute.”
Superintendent Roy Webb said the district will use the same process used recently to hire the new K-12 music director, the Academy director and the Rooney principal.
Webb will meet with junior high staff on Thursday to learn what traits they want to see from their new leader. Junior high staff also have the opportunity to participate in the first round of the hiring process by serving on a selection committee led by Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller and Personnel Director Lisa Otten.
The committee will interview qualified candidates, then recommend finalists for the job. Webb and incoming superintendent Todd Pettit will interview finalists, then a final recommendation goes to the School Board for a vote. The new principal will begin work July 1.
Having that recommendation by the next board meeting, slated for May 18, will be difficult, “but if we have to hold a special meeting at some point after that, we will,” Webb said. “You want to name a good candidate as soon as possible.”
Webb expects to see plenty of interest in the “premiere administrative position” at the junior high which is a challenging job “but a great opportunity” for a leader.
“This is a bigger school – 1,500 kids and over 100 staff – and it has some unique challenges being a middle school,” Webb said. “It’s a tough job. There’s a lot of evenings, a lot of community involvement, a lot of expectations that go with being principal of Quincy Junior High School.”
Sparrow, 51, is in his 10th year as QJHS principal and has coached nearly his entire career.
“I just love athletics. I love what it does for kids. It’s always been key to my life,helped me through difficult times and set that beacon for where I need to be, what I need to do,” Sparrow said.
Taking on the athletic director’s job and helping to build a program that will lead to success for student athletes fits into Sparrow’s passion for sports – and uses the same leadership skills he relies on at QJHS.
“It’s the fundamentals of leadership – the right people around you, buying into the mission. It’s going to take a community, take everybody to be involved,” he said.
In Liberty, Sparrow also will serve as dean of students, a position that he held for six years at Bartonville Limestone Community High School before coming to QJHS, giving him more interaction with students.
“Before COVID, I was able to get out in classrooms much more, interact with kids, with teachers,” he said. “Now it’s been more managerial, taking care of day-to-day operations, making sure systems are working. There’s something about working with kids that keeps you young.”
But leaving QPS will be bittersweet for Sparrow, who graduated from QHS in 1989 and also taught in the district for five years.
He points to accomplishments during his tenure at QJHS including implementing NWEA MAP testing as an assessment and growth model and transitioning the building from serving grades 7 to 9 to grades 6 to 8 while developing the middle school concept.
He credits the strong team behind him – from the building’s lunch ladies and custodians to staff and building leadership, parents, PTA and the School Board for their work, especially during the pandemic’s challenges.
“I’m very thankful because of all the support, the people believing and trusting me to do this job,” he said. “I think we have a very good system built to where we can identify kids and what their needs are.”
