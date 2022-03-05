QUINCY — The search has begun to fill three key leadership posts in Quincy Public Schools.
Interviews begin the week of March 21 for Academy director, K-12 music director and Rooney principal.
Superintendent Roy Webb hopes to have a recommendation to the School Board before Easter, clearing the way to fill the positions at the April 27 board meeting.
“That’s a goal,” Webb said. “Sometimes it takes a little longer.”
Webb met this week with music department staff and Rooney staff, and earlier met with the Academy staff, to outline the process involved and find out what qualities they’d like to see in the leaders to follow Academy Director Lori Miles and Rooney Principal Melanie Schrand, who will retire at the end of the school year, and K-12 Music Director Todd Pettit, who was named incoming superintendent last week.
The music staff, for example, wants “someone who is very engaged and involved with music, someone who’s a great communicator, someone who loves kids,” Webb said. “They very much would like another Dr. Pettit. We’ll see what we can do.”
Academy staff want to see a leader who understands students in the alternative setting.
“They’re great kids. They just need a little different structure, a little different guidance,” Webb said. “The staff wants someone that loves the kids.”
Rooney staff members listed a wide range of qualities from someone knowledgeable about the building’s curriculum and technology and experienced at the elementary level to someone supportive of staff, known to students and fun. They value flexibility, creativity and leading by example.
“Keep in mind as we go into this, it may not hit every mark, but we want to get close,” Webb said. “Some are non-negotiable – someone trustworthy, a good communicator, organized. Some things you’re going to have to figure out.”
Webb told Rooney staff that he’s already heard from people interested in the job.
“I’m expecting some external candidates and some internal candidates,” he said. “We’ll advertise throughout the state and country, but most of our candidates will come from this region, sometimes from Missouri or Iowa. Sometimes they want to come back to Quincy. Some of them have Quincy ties.”
Music department, Academy and Rooney staff members have the opportunity to participate in the first round of the hiring process by serving on a selection committee for each position. That six- or seven-member committee will interview qualified candidates, then recommend finalists for the jobs.
“When they become a finalist, we start doing background checks. We will ask questions and have you ask questions if you know anybody from the district they’re coming from,” Webb said.
“Round two will be Dr. Pettit and myself. We will do a full interview,” he said. “Dr. Pettit is starting to put his leadership team together. He’s got to be comfortable with that person, too.”
A final recommendation goes to the School Board for a vote.
“That new person will begin July 1,” Webb told Rooney staff. “From time to time, they may come in to start to get to know you, to work a little bit with Mrs. Schrand, especially if it’s an internal candidate, but they’ll start July 1.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.