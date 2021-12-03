QUINCY — Interviewing has begun in the search for a new Quincy Public Schools superintendent.
The eight-member committee led by School Board President Sayeed Ali and Vice President Shelley Arns interviewed two candidates last week and will interview two more this week.
Plans call for narrowing the field then to the two strongest candidates to take over the job now held by Roy Webb, who plans to retire at the end of the school year.
“I’m hoping that we’re able to come to consensus pretty quickly after we interview all four candidates,” Arns said. “We’d really like to move pretty quickly just to get things set. That would help with the new superintendent starting to have communication with our current superintendent and help with the transition over the next six to seven months.”
The committee began meeting in October and reviewed applications accepted through Nov. 5.
QPS got more applicants “than I expected,” Arns said, and committee members “absolutely” were pleased with the quality of the candidates.
“There are a lot of superintendent vacancies across the state. We’re pretty fortunate to get the interested candidates that we did,” Arns said.
Applicants came from within QPS and from outside the district.
“We had several with doctorates, several with superintendent experience,” Arns said. “That’s always positive to get those that know what they’re getting into and want to do that job for you.”
Arns said School Board members want to meet with the finalists and have a chance to ask questions.
“We all work very closely with the superintendent,” she said. “Our one job is to hire the superintendent, and we want to make sure we’re making the right choice for our school system, our students and our staff.”
In addition, there may be opportunities for community members to meet the finalists.
“We have to make sure they allocate the right amount of time to the job they’re committed to now and also give us the best opportunity to get to know them as well to see if they’re the right fit for our community,” Arns said.
“We want to find out more about their leadership where they currently are working — not just from them but from people that have experienced them as a leader.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.