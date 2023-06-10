QUINCY — Summer school already gets a thumbs-up from kindergartner Ryker Koogler.
It got even better Friday when Ryker and his classmates listened to a story read by Quincy Service League member Linda Douglas and got to choose a brand-new book to take home.
Ryker chose “Chrysanthemum” by author Kevin Henkes.
So did classmate Catherine Casillas.
“I like that book,” Catherine said.
Quincy Public Schools’ K-5 Summer Academy focuses this year on additional instruction in English language arts and math. QSL helps encourage students to read at home with its Reading is Fun project and two visits to summer school this year with free books for more than 300 students.
“We pick a book that’s a good one to read to the student. We bring in some visual aids, some examples of how the book relates to life. We just have fun with the kids. We give out books. It’s a great project,” said QSL member Katie Rodemich, who chairs the project.
Rodemich wants the project to show students that reading can be fun.
“Reading doesn’t have to be boring or hard,” she said.
Some kindergarten students eagerly reached for a book about a familiar character or one they remembered from class. Others needed a nudge toward a book that likely will become a new favorite.
“A lot of times over the summer with all the activities, reading might not always be a priority,” teacher Melissa Klauser said. “Being able to have that exposure, hear the read aloud and also have a book they can bring home, be proud of, show their parents and invite them to read with them is super important to instill that love of reading for them.”
Douglas read aloud “The Magical Yet,” a book by Andrea DiTerlizzi about a little girl trying to do something but who hasn’t mastered it yet.
Kindergarten students offered examples of skills they’ve already mastered and things they’ve tried but can’t do yet — from cartwheels to making it across the monkey bars.
“Do you keep trying? You have to keep trying,” Douglas said. “It’s not just kids. I would love to play the violin. I don’t do it yet. Maybe sometime.”
QSL has sponsored the RIF project for years, previously targeting at-risk students at the former Adams, Berrian, Dewey and Washington schools, then shifting to summer school classes. Rodemich said funding for the project comes through the annual QSL Holiday Gift Show, held the weekend before Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday season.
