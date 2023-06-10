Reading is Fun

Kindergartner Caden Johnson reaches for a "Clifford" book on Friday morning during Quincy Public Schools K-5 Summer Academy. Quincy Service League members involved in the Reading is Fun project visited the academy to read to students, who also all got to take home a new book.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Summer school already gets a thumbs-up from kindergartner Ryker Koogler.

It got even better Friday when Ryker and his classmates listened to a story read by Quincy Service League member Linda Douglas and got to choose a brand-new book to take home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.