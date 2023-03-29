QUINCY — Candidates seeking Quincy School Board seats see staff retention and finances as key issues facing the district.
But they’re divided on how best to address and define those issues, especially finances, in Quincy Public Schools.
Seven candidates vie for four board seats in Tuesday’s election.
On the ballot are incumbents Shelley Arns, Latonya Brock and Jim Whitfield along with Jeremy Allen, Tory Kaufmann, Ashley Randolph and Curtis Sethaler in the first contested School Board race since April 2015, when nine people sought the four seats up for election.
Incumbent Carol Nichols did not seek re-election after 16 years on the board in two separate eight-year stints.
All seven candidates responded to a Herald-Whig election preview questionnaire, providing biographical information and answering seven questions:
• Why are you running for the Quincy School Board?
• What do you see as the key issue facing Quincy Public Schools?
• What is the greatest strength you would bring to the board?
• Financial projections show the district slipping into deficit. If the district gets into financial stress, would you consider putting a ballot measure before voters to increase the district’s tax rate?
• Should the School Board ever, under any circumstances, exert any influence over what books or other reading materials are available in schools to be ready by students?
• If there’s another outbreak of COVID-19 or any communicable disease, would you support any kind of a mask mandate?
• In light of school shootings across the country are you concerned about security in Quincy Public Schools? What should be done about the situation?
Candidates weighed in with the widest-ranging responses tied to the district’s tax rate.
Allen, Kaufmann and Randolph — who advertise themselves as “the freedom ticket” endorsed by Rep. Mary Miller and unsuccessful attorney general candidate Tom Devore — rule out putting a ballot measure before voters to increase the tax rate if the district gets into financial stress.
“We need to focus on spending taxpayer money wisely and formulate a rigorous, year-round fundraising campaign strategy,” Kaufmann said.
Allen instead favors “multiple ways of creating/saving other revenue streams to put money back into the general budget,” and Randolph advocates for fiscal responsibility “by using educated professionals to help come up with ideas to put money back into the QPS system.”
The other candidates say all options need to be considered to keep QPS financially viable.
Brock, appointed to the board in May 2021 after Mike Troup resigned to serve as Quincy’s mayor and seeking her first full term on the board, sees a tax increase as “a consideration and a strong option” along with exploring “an option where all citizens contribute to public education both as a non-homeowner and homeowner.”
Raising the tax rate is always a last option, but “in the face of current financial predictions, every option to remain a financially viable district must be considered,” Sethaler said.
Arns, the current board president, said districts statewide struggle to meet unfunded state mandates of a minimum teacher salary and minimum wage increases.
“If the district is unable to attract teachers and other professionals to work in our schools, we will have to look at all of our options for funding,” she said.
“That is a question that would need to be discussed at length not just with board members but with the community,” Whitfield said.
Also divisive was the mask mandate question.
Allen and Kaufmann ruled out a mask mandate, while Randolph said “it is unethical and against science to wear one single mask for hours and hours during the course of a school day.”
Arns advocated for “keeping decision-making at the local level for such situations,” with Whitfield saying the state-ordered mandatory masking tied to COVID was “an overreach.”
Brock proposed doing “due diligence and support in a way that is for the good of all,” and Sethaler emphasized the importance of keeping schools open.
“If we encountered another similar situation, I would support whatever science-based recommendation keeps our children safe and our schools open,” he said.
Complete responses from the candidates to all the questions are available online at whig.com.
