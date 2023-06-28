QUINCY — Ava McCormick always considered Elvis Presley and actress Sofia Vergara beautiful people.
Now she’s proved it thanks to a summer school science project at Quincy Junior High School.
The lab in Hanlynn Vahlkamp’s class had students taking measurements of celebrity faces, then doing calculations comparing them to the Golden Ratio and its mathematical definition of beauty.
McCormick, who is going into eighth grade, hadn’t thought about using math to determine beauty and hadn’t heard of the Golden Ratio used by Leonardo da Vinci but found both interesting.
“It makes it a lot more fun,” Ava said
Just as important, the extra work in math, reading and science helps prepare her for the next school year — and gets her more excited about learning.
“I try to make it as hands-on as possible so they can get more involved,” Vahlkamp said. ‘I’m focusing on having them practice skills that are important in 6, 7 and 8 science but doing it in a different way so they can get up, move around and enjoy summer school a little more.”
QJHS Summer School Coordinator Julie Marshall said things are going well as classes get ready to wrap up this week.
After years of renovation work shifted summer classes to Quincy High School, “it’s so wonderful being back in our building,” Marshall said. “Kids are so much more relaxed. Staff is more relaxed. It’s like being at home.”
One section of classes help students improve in math, reading and science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, while a second helps students recover math and reading content.
Jackie Martin oversees a group of students working online on Edgenuity to finish math and reading work. “These kids are in summer school because they struggled in some way or another in regular school year — academics, behavior, attendance,” Martin said.
But more than one already have finished one class, and are working steadily on another, thanks to some inspiration provided by Martin.
Students can earn spins on Martin’s “Wheel of Fun” by meeting daily goals or earning 100% on a quiz. Prizes include candy and this year’s favorite, hot Doritos.
“It’s really fun,” incoming seventh-grader Maryella Pulido said while considering the author’s viewpoint from an excerpt of “The Bone Detective.”
“The first day I thought it would be really boring like other classes. I’m actually excited to come to summer school. I really want to be here. It keeps us motivated.”
Working hard this summer will set her up for a good start to the coming school year.
“I was not the best student during the school year,” Maryella said.
In Mary Meyer’s class, some students were finishing up a response to a story read earlier in the week while others worked on an online grammar program.
”We’ve got both independent work and some small group work going on,” Meyer said. ”It’s going very well.”
Peyton Thomas, who will head to QHS as a ninth-grader, met with Meyer to review her response. Writing “was kind of difficult for me,” Peyton said, but overall summer school “is going pretty good. It’s helping me catch up.”
Megan Griffard, who teaches seventh grade math, said that’s the goal.
“We want to support and master what they need to know going into next year, really focusing on those areas with the tools they can be successful with,” Griffard said. “With math, we’ve done more real-world applicable things. We did fractions last week to convert cookie recipes.”
