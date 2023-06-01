QUINCY — Classes wrapped up this week in Quincy Public Schools, but hundreds of students will be back in the classroom Monday for summer sessions designed to continue learning and maintain the path to graduation.
Most sessions continue through June 30, with no school on June 19 to mark Juneteenth, at Rooney Elementary, Quincy Junior High School and Quincy High School.
Around 250 students will take part in the K-5 Summer Academy offering additional instruction in English language arts and math in sessions meeting 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Breakfast is served before each session.
“Some of these students just need a little extra time to meet grade level goals. For others, it’s a good opportunity to stay in the routine, to be with friends and interact with people,” Summer Academy Coordinator Andrea Eckhardt said.
“Kids typically enjoy coming to Summer Academy. Class sizes are smaller. They get to meet new kids from across the city of Quincy. Some of them are excited to go to a new building,” she said. “It’s a good opportunity for them.”
After several years of renovation work sent junior high students to QHS for summer school, “we’re back on home turf,” Summer School Coordinator Julie Marshall said.
Classes begin at 8 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m. with breakfast and lunch served.
Marshall said some 120 students will be part of the program which offers one section helping students improve in math, reading and science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, and a second section of students working to recover math and reading content to move to the next grade.
“What I hope they get from this is that we’re actually not using this as a punishment but as a tool for them to be successful,” Marshall said. “It’s going to benefit them in the long run to fill in those gaps of things that maybe they’ve been missing before for whatever reason.”
Separate programs at QHS help students who have failed one or two courses or want to work ahead and for students at risk of falling behind on credits.
“The majority of our students would have failed three or more classes,” said Melissa Hinkamper, who oversees the 21st Century summer program which uses Edgenuity and Schoology.
Classes take place 7:45 to 11:45 a.m. followed by lunch.
“We’re trying to get them to a passing grade. Once they achieve a passing grade, they’re done with that class and can move onto another class,” she said. “It’s definitely a need in our community to try to make sure that students stay on track and earn their credits so they can graduate on time.”
Chad Struck oversees the traditional summer school program, which last year drew around 120 students.
“It’s a good option for students who for one reason or another were not able to pass a course and remain on track for graduation,” he said. “It also gives kids options, when they work ahead, to fit an elective course in their schedule they want to take to prepare them for life after high school.”
Students might work ahead on health and consumer education, two semester classes required for graduation, and students also take advantage of the summer months for driver’s education classroom and behind-the-wheel training.
Traditional summer school classes wrap up June 30, Struck said, but the classroom portion of driver’s ed continues through July 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.