QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools expects to take in more than it spends in the current fiscal year and end the fiscal year with a comfortable balance.
A tentative budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, presented Tuesday to the Finance Committee, calls for total revenue of $97,740,563 and total expenses of $92,233,232 — a $5,507,331 surplus for the year.
“I’m expecting surpluses in all funds unless something unforeseen happens, and it should be a pretty healthy surplus,” QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said.
The overall fund balance expects to grow from $43,219,343 to start the year on July 1 to $48,726,674 by June 30, 2023, giving the district just over six months of cash on hand.
“Anytime you can operate under a balanced budget that’s a positive for our district and our community,” Superintendent Todd Pettit said.
The education fund, the district’s largest, expects a $426,000 increase in local property tax revenue, $393,000 more in state evidence-based funding and $9 million more in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funding.
Whicker estimates a $3 million decrease in the corporate personal property replacement tax revenue, which is based on corporate income tax returns, but the total still is an increase over last year’s budget.
“Last year we received so much more than we anticipated. Normally we get about $7 million, and we got about $14 million,” Whicker said. “It could be an even better year if money comes in like last year.”
Whicker said the tentative budget includes a 4% increase in salary for most staff, with larger increases for paraeducators, transportation, food service and security workers to make those positions more competitive under the latest collective bargaining agreement, and a 23% increase in health insurance benefits, which is significantly higher than in recent years.
Those costs include $2.1 million in salary and $1.8 million in health insurance in the education fund, $117,000 in salary and $133,000 in health insurance in the operations and maintenance fund, $133,000 in salary and $76,000 in health insurance in the transportation fund and $144,000 in salary and $50,000 in health insurance in the tort fund.
Numbers in the tentative budget will be “fluid” for the next month, with some fine-tuning expected, Whicker said, but likely no major changes.
“Some of the estimates for revenue are not solid at this point. I’ve been conservative in my estimates, but I don’t think it will be an issue regardless,” Whicker said. “We’re going to have a really good year mainly because of the ESSER funds. We expect to see a pretty good surplus.”
In other reports to the committee, with just 8% of the fiscal year complete, Whicker said everything looks good.
The transportation fund already has spent just over one-third of its budget to cover bus leases and tort fund spending stands at nearly 42% to cover district liability and worker’s comp insurance costs.
“We received the first drop of local property taxes and are gearing up to the high point of the year,” Whicker said. “We’ll look at this closer as the year goes on, but there’s no concerns at this point. Everything looks good.”
