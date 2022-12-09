QUINCY — Three of the four Quincy School Board members whose terms expire next year plan to seek another term.
Board President Shelley Arns and board members Latonya Brock and Jim Whitfield intend to run again on the April 4, 2023 ballot, but long-time board member Carol Nichols will not seek reelection.
“I’m 72. I’ve been on the board for 16 years, two more if you count being on Finance (Committee) before I got on the board,” Nichols said. “There’s things I’d love to do, but other people can do it just as well.”
Nichols served two eight-year stints on the board, first elected in April 2001 with Bud Niekamp and Bill Daniels. The three were reelected in April 2005, then Nichols lost a bid for a third term in April 2009. She rejoined the board after winning a seat in the April 2015 election and was reelected in April 2019.
Arns lauded Nichols’ commitment to the district, its staff and students.
“She is someone who is always thinking, always doing. Her drive and her stamina for the work never falters,” Arns said. “We’ll miss that, but I’m pretty sure she’s going to keep my phone number and she’s going to let me know when she has ideas or some research, data or study that might be helpful for us.”
After helping to convince Herb Jackson to seek a board seat, Nichols did the same when “Herb came back at me and said ‘you better run,’” Nichols said.
Her first tenure included a “really good” transfer from Joe Bocke to Tom Leahy in the superintendent’s job and dysfunction on the board when serving “became a political thing” with priorities “not with kids.”
An early supporter of a K-5 elementary structure, Nichols ran again and won a seat just after voters approved the $89 million building referendum.
“Then it was nonstop. Building the schools, naming the schools, setting up their boundaries, installing childcare into each of the school buildings before and after school. Those are highlights,” Nichols said. “COVID was hard, but COVID was a highlight, too. People forget the Quincy school district was one of a few in the nation that kept its doors open at the height of the pandemic.”
Nichols said she’s proud of the people she works with on the board.
“It’s a good group,” she said.
But Nichols takes special pride in working to name the new schools for two women (Sarah Atwater Denman and Dr. Abby Fox Rooney), an orphan (Thomas Baldwin), a Black Tuskeegee Airman (Col. George J. Iles) and the Lincoln-Douglas debates where the country turned a corner along with dedicating Quincy Junior High School in honor of Dr. Melinda Knapheide Germann.
“Those are names that were lessons for each of the schools,” Nichols said. “Each one of them is kind of steeped in Quincy history, but it also honors women, it honors diversity and it honors kids who literally pull themselves up by their bootstraps.”
She hopes her successor on the board will be a catalyst for change.
“Someone who’s not afraid to bring up a new idea even though it may not be the majority’s idea because it will get adapted in part and that’s how you progress,” she said. “Nobody gets all their ideas, but you have to keep questioning and have to keep pushing. When it fits into a group of seven, something comes out of it.”
Keys to success include working with a “really good” superintendent in Roy Webb and now Todd Pettit in her latest stint on the board — “each was exactly what we need for when we need them,” she said — and focusing on education.
“It’s not the Board of Taxpayers or the Board of Kids. It’s the Board of Education. You have to create the environment where education can happen,” she said.
