QUINCY — The Quincy Public Schools Foundation’s 10th annual Night to Dream Big Gala — and first in-person event since 2019 — will take place 6 to 11 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Ambiance in Quincy.
The evening features a cocktail hour, dinner, live and silent auction, cash raffle sponsored by Architechnics and musical entertainment by local band Gypsy Tango Foxtrot.
Three awards will be presented — the Dream Big Award to the late Richard “Dick” Heitholt, the inaugural Distinguished Alumni Award to Ryan Jude Tanner, a 1997 Quincy High School graduate, and the Dream Big Staff Choice Award to a teacher or staff member nominated by their peers and voted on by the community.
Early-bird prices for tickets are $65 per individual and $500 per table of eight. After Oct. 24, ticket prices increase to $75 and $550.
Tickets are available online at qpsfoundation.org and by calling the foundation office at 217-228-7112.
The gala is the largest fundraising event in the foundation’s annual campaign. QHS alumni Todd and Michelle Moore chair this year’s Dream Big Campaign with its fundraising goal of $200,000.
