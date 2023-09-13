QUINCY — The Quincy High School football team will take the Flinn Stadium field Friday morning for some national television exposure.
The team — along with the marching band, cheerleaders and pommers — will be featured in the “Friday Morning Lights” segment on NBC’s Today show.
QHS kicks off the 2023 season for the segment spotlighting the high school football experience across the country.
QHS Principal Jody Steinke said the segment, featuring an interview between Coach Rick Little and WGEM Sports Anchor Brendan Reidy, is expected to film at 7:25 a.m. and last some two minutes. It will air live on the East Coast, Steinke said, and air in the Quincy market at 8:25 a.m.
“We have been told 7:25 is their best guess. It could be 10 minutes either way. If a big news story happens, it could be an hour later,” Steinke said.
A film crew from the Today show in New York will produce the segment.
“We’re excited about the opportunity,” QPS Director of Music Debbie Johnson said. “We hope the community all tunes in and comes to the football game Friday night to see the real show.”
Students and the public are welcome to watch the production, but anyone coming to Flinn should not arrive before 6:45 a.m., Steinke said.
“We will not be able to provide transportation from the stadium,” he said. Students “will have to drive or go with a parent.”
