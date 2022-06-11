QUINCY — The incoming principal at Quincy Junior High School keeps her focus on kids.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re looking at curriculum or looking at discipline issue. You always have to look at what’s best for the kid,” Brenda Fleer said.
Pending School Board approval this month, Fleer will take over the job effective July 1. She follows Dan Sparrow, who spent 10 years in the job before taking an athletic director/dean position in Liberty.
“Quincy Junior High School has been my home for the last 24 years, and the school itself, the staff that I’ve worked with, the students that I’ve worked with mean so much to me. This just seemed like a natural progression,” said Fleer, the building’s assistant principal for curriculum and instruction.
“This is the time in my life where I can step up and hopefully take Quincy Junior High School in an even better direction than what it is.”
Superintendent Roy Webb and Incoming Superintendent Todd Pettit recommended Fleer to the School Board after work by a search committee led by Quincy Public Schools Personnel Director Lisa Otten and QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller.
“She’ll do a great job,” Webb said. “She will be a great leader over at the junior high.”
Fleer’s top priorities include building stronger partnerships with parents.
“We all are raising these children together. We need to work together in order to make them as successful as possible,” Fleer said.
She hopes to boost parent involvement in the school and emphasize communication with both students and families.
“I would love to see almost like a parent academy every quarter where we could focus on parent needs,” Fleer said. “We know there’s issues with kids these days such as vaping or truancy. We can pull parents in and educate them on what they could be looking for or what they could be seeing.”
Fleer also hopes to build more success in the school by working toward shoring up and following existing policies and procedures.
Thanks to COVID-19, “we had kids who were not in school and kind of forgot how to play school,” she said. “We have to make sure that expectations are clear and those expectations are being followed by not only students but staff as well.”
Fleer, 45, has spent her entire career in QPS, and at QJHS, with 18 years in the classroom teaching English, a year as a dean, a year as a School Administration Manager and four years as assistant principal.
“I think I can provide stability for staff and students in a time where the school has been so unstable, yet I can also provide the change that’s needed to move us forward in a positive direction,” Fleer said.
Well versed in curriculum, instruction and discipline since her classroom days, she’s working closely with Sparrow and the district’s central office to become more familiar with “a few things I maybe didn’t have my hands in as much” like the budget.
She’s also well versed in working with kids, especially middle schoolers who are at a really crucial time in their lives.
“The one thing I probably would never go away from is being around kids. That’s why I do what I do,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to be somebody that kids could come to, lay out their issues and their problems for me to help guide. That’s what they need, just guidance and to be loved.”
