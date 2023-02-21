QUINCY — It’s happening in the bathrooms, and sometimes in the hallways.
Vaping’s become an epidemic at high schools across the country — and at Quincy High School — with students missing instruction time, facing fines and risking their health long-term.
“They’re widely available. They’re so portable. They often look like USB drives, so it’s a whole lot easier to get into the school building than anything we’ve had before,” QHS Principal Jody Steinke said.
“It gets attention,” ninth grade student Dean Kelley Lawson said. “Some kids tell me people walk into the bathroom and say ‘who’s got nic?’ for nicotine. If you have it, you’ll be popular.”
It’s a problem at QHS, Steinke said in the school’s winter newsletter sent to families.
“Far too many students are bringing vapes and related devices into school. Some contain nicotine, and some contain THC. Either way, school is not a place for those devices,” Steinke said.
“This is not just one demographic of kids. We’ve got musicians, athletes, poor kids, rich kids. It’s pretty much hitting across the demographics in this building,” he said. “We’ve got to get a handle on it.”
Plans call for redoubling efforts against vaping the rest of this school year including pursuing grant funding for vape detectors in school bathrooms.
“We can’t have cameras in our bathrooms. Vape detectors, whatever kind you get, tell you when it’s detected,” Lawson said.
“We’re close to finding a way to get it done,” Steinke said. “In a building this large, we can’t just buy five of them. We need to buy 30.”
In the meantime, boosting public awareness of the issue will help.
“This is all hands on deck — staff, students, parents, community,” Steinke said. “We don’t exist in a vacuum. They’re not just vaping in school. They’re vaping out in the community.”
Lawson said she may deal with three to five students vaping per day with consequences based on the number of offenses and whether the vape is nicotine or marijuana.
With a first offense and a nicotine vape, Lawson said parents get a choice between a ticket for the student or what’s known as a station adjustment — an agreement with the school resource officer calling for the student to go to class, keep their grades up and not get caught with a vape for 80 days along with serving a day of in-school suspension. If the student violates the agreement, then a ticket is issued which carries a fine over $200.
A second offense means a ticket and fine along with a day of out-of-school suspension.
In all cases, students are offered substance abuse counseling, now available at QHS.
While most juniors and seniors may try the counseling, “freshmen and sophomores don’t take us up on that. They don’t think they have a problem,” Lawson said.
QHS partnered with Quincy Medical Group and Preferred Family Health to offer mental health services to students on campus. Madison Rees with Clarity focuses on substance abuse counseling in Room B208 while Harrison Clark with QMG targets mental health services in Room B209.
“If students have just started experimenting with something, we can help with coping skills and support to catch it before it gets worse,” Rees said. “We’re also able to provide counseling for those that do meet criteria for a diagnosis for alcohol or other substances. We’re also providing groups here as well — all within the school and completely free to students no matter what their insurance is. We’re hoping to have parents involved as well to make it a family effort.”
The therapists started coming to QHS in December and have been full-time at the school since the start of second semester.
“We’re doing the different counseling services, assessments, talking to different clubs and groups to spread the word,” Rees said. “Even if they don’t think they would qualify for diagnostic services, students can still come and chat in my room if they need a break or a timeout from class to re-center. I’m here to be a safe space, an extra support.”
Rees also offers some advice to parents in dealing with vaping.
“Be open to sitting down with your student, hearing reasons why they may be vaping and looking at how best to support them in a nonjudgmental way,” Rees said.
“The school consequences are serious. It’s costing kids a lot,” Steinke said. “The long-term health risks, those are important too. You know kids. They’re bulletproof. They don’t think they’ll get hurt. They are harming themselves doing this kind of stuff.”
