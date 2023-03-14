QUINCY — It didn’t take much for Villa Kathrine Volunteer Coordinator Betty Poore to get the attention of Lincoln-Douglas kindergartners.
All she had to do was tell them the villa’s first owner, George Metz, and his 220-pound dog Bingo.
Just the look of the villa fascinated Anastasia Biegel, who thought the building looked like a castle.
“The door where we came in looked like a door that has a princess with it,” she said. “I thought it was going to have a dragon.”
Poore shared some basics about the building with students, who then headed upstairs to look down on the first floor of the Moroccan-style home overlooking the Mississippi River and built in 1900 for Metz, a wealthy Quincy native. Quincy architect George Behrensmeyer designed the villa, which was inspired by Metz’ travels in North Africa and Spain.
“We’re kind of excited to have 580-some kids come through plus teachers and their helpers,” Poore said. “They’re trying to learn something. Most kids have not been here before. There’s a good deal to see.”
Kindergarten students visited on Monday with first- and second-graders set to visit later this week and third-, fourth- and fifth-graders next week.
“We’ve done a class before, but we’ve never done a whole school,” Poore said. “I know I’m going to have fun. I’m just a great big kid.”
A $12,800 Dream Big grant funded the field trips focused on Quincy architecture and history along with art, STEM and theater/performing arts activities for the school from January through May.
“Each month we had different special things, opportunities for kids to enrich their learning and keep them engaged,” said Lincoln-Douglas instructional coach Alison Merrill, who wrote the grant request. “I just want to create meaningful, authentic, engaging experiences that they’ll never forget.”
Buddy classes did STEM activities in January, with new equipment bought through the grant, while third grade and cross categorical students attended “Moana Jr.” in February. Theater workshops and a pottery project are planned for all students this spring.
All the activities offer opportunities for “engagement in our community, in our curriculum and in learning,” Merrill said. During COVID, “so many people stared at screens. This is just much more meaningful.”
Merrill encouraged other schools to pursue funding for similar projects through the Quincy Public Schools Foundation.
“It’s a win-win. You’re getting funding from Quincy, supporting Quincy kids and the money is going back to support businesses in Quincy,” she said.
The building and its rich history made an impression on kindergartner Ruth Thomas, who had questions about how the columns were built.
“I really like this,” she said.
Classmate Henry Mercer looked around, naming different shapes he could see in the villa, including a cone.
“They get to see the architecture and all the different shapes that go into building things,” teacher Amy Mock said. “It fits right in with our curriculum. We teach shapes, both 3-D and flat. It’s a great way to see the shapes in the world.”
Metz sold Villa Kathrine in 1912, leading to various owners and renters over the years along with more than a decade of abandonment. Quincy Park District bought the villa in 1955 and leased it in 1979 to Friends of the Castle.
Listing the villa on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979 was the first step in a long process of cooperative efforts to bring new life to the neglected structure, which now houses the Quincy’s tourist information center and the Quincy Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“We hope if they drive by in the car with their parents, they will say ‘I’ve been there. I know about that,’” Poore said. “It’s something that will broaden their horizons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.