Villa Kathrine

Donna Haire with Friends of the Castle explains features of the Villa Kathrine's second floor to Lincoln-Douglas kindergarten students on Monday. All students at the school will visit the Villa to learn more about Quincy architecture and history.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — It didn’t take much for Villa Kathrine Volunteer Coordinator Betty Poore to get the attention of Lincoln-Douglas kindergartners.

All she had to do was tell them the villa’s first owner, George Metz, and his 220-pound dog Bingo.

