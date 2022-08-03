New HIres

Maggie Koch, left, and Charis Loertscher check out computer bags and Blue Devil T-shirts provided Wednesday during the first day of Quincy Public Schools new hire induction.  New hires spent the day meeting School Board members, hearing from district administrators and getting a laptop.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — When getting ready for a new school year, Julie Yurko says one thing never changes.

“It doesn’t matter how many years you‘ve been teaching, you can always hear something new, or you can solidify stuff that you already know and believe,” said Yurko, a 30-year veteran heading into her first year teaching algebra at Quincy High School.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.