QUINCY — When getting ready for a new school year, Julie Yurko says one thing never changes.
“It doesn’t matter how many years you‘ve been teaching, you can always hear something new, or you can solidify stuff that you already know and believe,” said Yurko, a 30-year veteran heading into her first year teaching algebra at Quincy High School.
Yurko and other new hires in Quincy Public Schools found plenty of learning opportunities as a three-day induction program kicked off Wednesday to answer questions, provide introductions and help new staff feel more comfortable before the start of school.
“They get to know we’re here for them no matter what,” QPS teacher mentor coordinator Marilyn Smith said. “We want them to succeed — not only that but to hopefully find a home at QPS and want to stay here.”
Quincy’s already home to Brian McIntyre, a 2018 QHS grad who joked with his teachers that he’d be back in the classroom in four years as a teacher — and followed through by joining the staff to teach biology.
The new hires spent Wednesday meeting School Board members and Superintendent Todd Pettit, hearing from district administrators and getting a laptop along with a crash course in how to use it.
“It recharges you and gives you that energy that you need to start off a school year successfully,” McIntyre said. “This reminds you of the reason why you want to be a teacher.”
Thursday’s agenda includes a bus tour of the Quincy community with individual building orientation sessions on both Thursday and Friday.
“It’s really a whole district effort,” Smith said. “They get to know the staff and the people at QPS.”
Along the way, they pick up valuable information that goes beyond curriculum and classroom management.
“How to support students and families in navigating the school system, the classroom. Building that sense of belonging for all students. We know those things have to be in place for learning to occur,” Smith said. “It’s more of a global look at education and students, how do we support them and, then again, how do we meet our own needs so we can walk into that classroom and be there for the students that need us.”
The sessions target all new certified staff — not just brand-new teachers.
Smith said it can be harder for veteran teachers to transition to a new district than for teachers heading into their first job.
“They’re comfortable somewhere else. They know the answers to questions, then they come to a new district and they’re not familiar with any of it anymore,” Smith said. “What they knew before they know now they don’t know, and they have to figure out how to find out. With my brand-new people, they don’t know what they don’t know.”
Yurko said what QPS offers is a welcome change from other districts that tell new hires “good luck, and figure it out” on their own.
“These three days I’m going to make contacts and see faces, not just hear names or have email addresses. I’ll know who to contact for computer issues, curriculum issues, building issues,” she said. “Even though it’s Year 30, I’ll have a million questions the first couple weeks.”
QPS offered its first “nontenured teacher in-service” in 2001. The program evolved, lasting from two to five days depending on the year and changing its name to induction as part of a statewide push to offer similar orientation and mentoring programs.
“We kind of went with what research was saying we needed to do — to have an induction, have a mentoring program for new hires, not just to keep them in your district but to keep them in the profession,” Smith said.
The effort pays off as new hires start building a bond with QPS, their buildings and with other new staff.
“When September and October come and they’re feeling a little overwhelmed, they can go down the hall to that other person who’s also brand-new and know that they’ve got someone else feeling the same way they do. They all get to know each other well by the end,” Smith said.
“They walk in with nerves and jitters and walk out on that third day saying ‘oh my gosh my head is so full. I still have so many questions, but I feel like I’m in a good spot and feel like I’ll be supported. That’s what I want them to know.”
