QUINCY — Retiring Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb was praised Wednesday night for his leadership and his impact on students and the wider community.
“You’re the best superintendent I’ve ever had, probably because you’re the only superintendent I’ve ever had,” said Victor Jarvis, an incoming fifth-grader who was Superintendent for the Day with Webb back in January 2021. “We will miss you and good luck.”
Victor joined State Sen. Jil Tracy, state Rep. Randy Frese, Dennis Williams with Teen Reach, Quincy Notre Dame Principal Mark McDowell, 2022 graduate Ashley Kim and community members Hal Oakley and Tim Koontz to laud Webb prior to his June 30 retirement.
Williams recounted telling some of the Teen Reach kids about Webb’s plans to retire and spend more time with his family. “They said, and this is what got me, ‘he’s my family,’” Williams said. “I wanted you to hear that. When you walk away, when you leave, you’ll always have this family.”
Oakley said he’s worked in some way with every superintendent in the last 26 years.
“Few have had the dogged determination to not just meet but get through the horrendous challenges that confronted the school district as Roy,” said Oakley, a QPS graduate, parent and volunteer. “I’m impressed you stuck with it. Our community is better for it.”
School Board President Sayeed Ali invited the guests to attend and to speak during the public comment portion of Webb’s last board meeting.
“I wanted his last meeting, the public comment section, to be something that he could remember for good things,” Ali said. “I want him feeling good about the impact he’s made.”
The board then took a turn, speaking about Webb’s leadership over the past seven years and presenting him with a retirement plaque and a collage created by board member Carol Nichols.
Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker and Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller presented Webb with a flag that had flown over the district’s central office — a tradition that Webb launched to recognize departing leaders in the district.
Ali highlighted another of Webb’s traditions, his presentation of Blue Devil coins to recognize qualities of honor, integrity and selfless service with a presentation of his own.
“When you presented me with a Blue Devil coin, I don’t think you realize how much it means to me. I’ve carried it in my left pocket every day,” Ali said to Webb. “My Blue Devil coin was the first one presented. No one on this planet deserves this particular coin more than you. I’m asking you to please do me the honor and accept my coin on behalf of the School Board.”
Webb vetoed plans for a larger, public retirement open house, but Ali said it was important to recognize Webb for his service.
“This is a good compromise,” Ali said. “It’s part of the board meeting, so (Webb) has to sit there, be quiet and listen to good stuff.”
