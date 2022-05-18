QUINCY — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup has recognized the leadership provided by Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb.
Troup presented Webb with the city’s dignitary award at the start of Wednesday night’s School Board meeting in honor of his work with the school district and the community.
“Under his leadership we were able to maintain in-person education throughout the pandemic. This was really an unusual experience for any school district in the state and a benefit to Quincy,” said Troup, who served on the School Board prior to his election as mayor.
“That allowed parents who were working to continue to work. That allowed the economy to continue. Without the leadership here I don’t think that could have happened.”
At one point, QPS was the only one of the state’s 43 large unit districts and districts in the Western Big Six conference holding in-person classes.
“It really was a team effort,” Webb said. “The board gave the guidance right away we’re going to be in person. Our team put together the plan. We should be proud of our district.”
Troup said that commitment carried financial benefits for Quincy.
“As I go throughout the state for conferences with mayors from larger communities, smaller communities, they’re all worried about how many more years will it take to get to pre-COVID levels. The best that I’ve heard is five years,” Troup said. “In Quincy, we blew past pre-COVID levels three-quarters of the way through last fiscal year, and I think a big part of that is attributed to being able to keep our students in person in class.”
Troup hopes the award, previously presented only to governors or congressmen, will be a keepsake for Webb, who retires at the end of the school year.
“I hope you have fond memories of what you’re able to accomplish, most important, the education you as a leader gave to most of us,” Troup said.
