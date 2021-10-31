QUINCY — The Quincy Public Schools Foundation kicks off a week of activities Monday with the goal of boosting awareness of district needs.
“In the long run, that’s what’s important — to make sure our community is aware that the funding needs go on,” said Kent Embree, the foundation’s executive director. “Private donations are really what makes a difference between a high level of excellence in the schools versus tax-assisted funding which is what we have right now.”
The week is designed as a blitz for the Dream Big Annual Campaign hoping to raise $200,000 to support district curriculum, technology, athletics, fine arts and endowment.
Highlights include a virtual auction, which goes live Monday morning, and a Facebook Live event slated for 7 p.m. Friday to announce the Dream Big Staff Choice Award.
Online voting is open at qpsfoundation.org for the 11 nominees for the award to “honor the QPS staff who worked so diligently and so hard since the pandemic started,” Embree said.
Featured auction items include a vacation package to a Florida resort, a customized dinner package with Quincy University President Brian McGee and a mixology class.
“The auction itself is going to feature a lot of items that people have come to expect from our Night to Dream Big live and silent auctions,” Embree said. “People can browse all week long, make bids all week long.”
New for this year is Dine to Dream Big offered in partnership with local restaurant sponsors.
“We encourage everyone who wants to support QPS to go out to those restaurants, a different one every day, and a portion of their proceeds will come to the QPS Foundation and support of public schools,” Embree said.
Wrapping up the week is Food Truck Friday, set for 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Flinn Stadium.
“We encourage people to stop by and grab a bite from one of the food trucks,” Embree said. “Part of those proceeds also will go back to QPS Foundation.”
Tickets are $5 each for the Dream Big Raffle offering prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250 drawn Friday night.
The fundraising week takes the place of the annual gala for the second year in a row.
“We just felt it was not in the best interest of the Quincy Public Schools to hold that large of an event in person,” Embree said.
“We’re looking forward to the day when we can have our Night to Dream Big gala as we usually have. In the meantime, we have a whole week to celebrate and raise awareness.”
