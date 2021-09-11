QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools continues to recommend students determined to be close contacts with COVID-positive individuals stay out of school for the full time period suggested by the Adams County Health Department.
“But if parents choose to have their child come back after the 48-hour order that’s issued by the health department, they’re allowed to do so,” Superintendent Roy Webb said Friday. “We are stepping back. We are out of the quarantine business. We’re just allowing the health department and families to work all that out.”
A Friday morning hearing on a temporary injunction in a lawsuit filed against QPS and Webb over quarantine measures tied to COVID-19 was continued. A status hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 7, with parties able to appear via Zoom.
Scott and Jamie Hamby, Christina Flesner who is listed as Christina Terwelp in court papers and Travis and Ashley Oshner filed suit Aug. 30 seeking to allow their children, who were quarantined due to contact tracing, to continue in-person education.
The suit claims the district is compelled to provide in-person learning for the children absent a quarantine order from the county health department or the Illinois Department of Health.
Adams County Judge Debra Wellborn issued a temporary restraining order on Sept. 2, saying the plaintiffs have shown “they will suffer irreparable harm” because “they may not stay engaged to learn effectively and may not maintain social-emotional wellness.”
With the order granted, the children returned to school on Sept. 3.
QPS Attorney David Penn said he and Thomas Devore, the attorney representing the parents, agreed there was no need to hold a hearing on the preliminary injunction.
“Ultimately it was because the kids are back in school. The quarantine period ran out as of Sept. 4, and there was no basis for the school district to keep the kids out after Sept. 4 anyway,” Penn said.
The court order applies only to the three children named in the suit, but has an impact on how QPS deals with close contacts “because now a court has said you need to have an active order of quarantine, something court-approved beyond 48 hours,” Penn said.
Working through handling of close contacts “has been a little clunky, just the logistics of it, but we’re trying to figure everything out,” Webb said. “We don’t have any legal authority to quarantine or keep individuals out. It’s all run by the Adams County Health Department.”
Even so, anyone COVID-positive should not be at school, Webb said, and if individuals have symptoms, QPS still is sending them home.
A remote learning option is available, Webb said, for students that voluntarily quarantine or are under a 48-hour quarantine order.
COVID-19 cases across the district are up a little bit, but fairly flat from the end of last week, with 153 positives, which includes 15 staff members, Webb said.
“I think we have more positive cases right now than we had, student-wise, than any time last year, so we’re kind of learning what that new normal is,” he said. “We’re hoping that at some point the positive cases start to fall. We’re watching that closely.”