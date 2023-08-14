QUINCY — Talking with students, and meeting their parents, always generates more enthusiasm for the start of the school year for Amy Valeu.
“It gets me excited to know they’re happy to be back, they’re ready to learn and have some fun,” the veteran second-grade teacher at Iles Elementary said.
Just as helpful was gathering with fellow staff members Monday morning to kick off the new year in Quincy Public Schools.
“It’s just really fun to see not just staff from your own school but to see everybody from the whole district. It just makes you feel like you’re not in this alone,” Valeu said. “We’re ready to work together and have a good year for the kids of Quincy.”
In his “Todd Talk,” Superintendent Todd Pettit emphasized the important role that each staff member plays in QPS.
“You are an essential piece,” Pettit said. “Each of us are a very important and essential piece of what makes our QPS school district and our QPS family.”
Staff members greeted each other with hellos and hugs, then applauded the years of service for coworkers from 40-plus to that all important first year in education or first year in QPS.
“We want to support you, welcome you and make sure your year is successful,” Pettit said.
QPS will start the year refocusing on behavior and discipline in an effort led by a new committee appointed in the spring and chaired by School Board members Sayeed Ali and Rachael Petty.
“Our students when they walk into our schools are agreeing to our rules, to be respectful and won’t be disruptive. The vast majority of students take that seriously,” Ali said.
“This is not about trying to find students to punish. This is about giving all our students a chance to be successful in life, to take care of our kids,” he said, and as a School Board, “we are 100% committed to supporting all of you and enforcing the rules that have always been important to the Blue Devil family.”
Pettit last year encouraged staff members to build relationships with each other, with students and with parents, and he knows staff will do the same again when classes begin Wednesday.
“We’re excited to meet all the new kiddos, see all the old ones,” said Jen Gosnell, a paraeducator at the Early Childhood and Family Center.
“I am so ready. I’m just so excited,” said Kailey Reckers, who will teach third grade at Denman in her first year in the classroom, and sitting in the midst of fellow educators at Quincy Junior High School “goes to show how close a community we have here at QPS.”
Educators get a gift every year of a refresh, a restart, Pettit said, and so do students moving onto new adventures, new teachers and new opportunities.
“I challenge you over Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to connect with your kids, set up those classroom routines, build relationships. You may want to dive into academics, but you must build relationships first,” Pettit said. “Time spent doing that will … make learning opportunities come alive in your classroom.”
