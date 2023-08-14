QPS kickoff

Quincy Public Schools staff members head into Quincy Junior High School on Monday morning to kick off the 2023-24 year. Superintendent Todd Pettit told staff members that each is "an essential piece" in the district's success.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Talking with students, and meeting their parents, always generates more enthusiasm for the start of the school year for Amy Valeu.

“It gets me excited to know they’re happy to be back, they’re ready to learn and have some fun,” the veteran second-grade teacher at Iles Elementary said.

