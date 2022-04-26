QUINCY — One wish came true for a 12-year-old boy who dreams of going to Quincy High School and graduating despite a host of health issues.
Gabriel Baker spent part of Monday as an honorary Blue Devil, leading the marching band in his wheelchair and taking in an art class at QHS.
“I loved it,” Gabriel said, sporting his own “Gabriel’s Day” Blue Devil blue T-shirt.
The best part just might have been the band, which marched around the school parking lot playing for Gabriel, his family and friends, and a special piece written in his honor and performed by the drum line.
“It’s just been amazing,” Gabriel’s mom Sarah Baker said. “We didn’t think it was going to be such a big deal or that so many people would get so involved.”
Students, parents, staff, QHS Principal Jody Steinke and Superintendent Roy Webb all played a part in granting a Moments that Matter wish, complete with a wide variety of special gifts, for Gabriel in cooperation with Quincy Medical Group and the Quincy Medical Group Healthcare Foundation.
“He’s such an amazing little boy, so strong,” said Lydia Fisher, a QHS drum major. “We’re so happy to get to do this.”
Offered the chance to wish for anything he wanted, Gabriel said he wanted to go to high school and graduate, “so we just wanted to make that happen for him,” Baker said.
QMG behavioral health therapist Jennifer Guilfoyle nominated Gabriel for Moments that Matter.
“He is just a tremendous kiddo,” Guilfoyle said. “He has endured some very significant challenges over the last couple years.”
Gabriel aspirated during a MRI procedure two years ago, ending up with two collapsed lungs, on one ventilator for one week, a different ventilator for four weeks and spending 55 days in the hospital, Baker said, before needing a trach tube to breathe and a feeding tube.
Doctors think he has an atypical type of dystautonomia, or dysfunction of nerves regulating nonvoluntary body functions such as heart rate.
“We don’t know how long he’s going to live,” Baker said. “If it affects something major again, it could be the end.”
But Gabriel keeps defying expectations, still walking after a long coma and still talking around his trach tube.
“He’s a miracle baby. He just fights,” she said. “Every time they tell us ‘we don’t know what’s going on with Gabriel,’ he rallies himself again and gets stronger.”
Gabriel’s struggles made creating that “moment that mattered” even more important.
“The goal of the program is just to create experiences, that something they’ll never forget,” QMG Director of Community Relations Morgan Parker said. ‘It’s what that patient wants to experience and how we can make that happen with resources we have in our wonderful community. The high school was absolutely amazing setting up this experience.”
Gabriel has something else to look forward to with QHS graduation slated for May 27.
“He’ll get his own cap and gown and an honorary degree,” Baker said. “He’s pretty excited.”
Webb, who drove Gabriel to QHS in a school bus and presented him with a Blue Devil coin, said it was a fun day for everyone involved.
“Anytime you can give back to your community to give back to a special guy like this that’s been taking on some significant health issues, it always helps everybody,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.