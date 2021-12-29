QUINCY — A year of transition saw leadership changes in key Quincy organizations with another set to happen in the schools in early 2022.
Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb said he wanted to retire from the district after signing a long-term contract back in 2017. In October, he made it official, saying he will retire at the end of the school year.
A search committee began meeting in October, reviewed applications accepted through Nov. 5 and started interviews in early December.
Plans call for narrowing the field to the two strongest candidates, then moving “pretty quickly just to get things set,” said School Board Vice President Shelley Arns, who leads the search with Board President Sayeed Ali. “That would help … with the transition over the next six to seven months.”
Three Quincy organizations — Great River Economic Development Foundation, Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce and the District — transitioned to new leadership in 2021.
A month after finishing his second term as Quincy’s mayor, Kyle Moore took on the role as GREDF president.
“It makes a lot of sense for me to come in and lead GREDF and to be able to actually implement the things that the city council and the county have helped to fund,” Moore said then. “We need to do a better job of not only retaining but attracting talented individuals here, and that’s going to be our primary focus.”
Moore replaced Marcel Wagner, who retired but continued to serve the organization in an advisory role, and is the third person to hold the post since the foundation’s inception in 1978.
At the chamber, “we’re settling in and are very excited about the new year that’s coming up,” said Bruce Guthrie, the organization’s new president and chief executive officer.
Guthrie served as executive director of the District for seven years, but left in November to take on the chamber role.
He followed Phil Conover, who served as interim president and CEO after the resignation of Latonya Brock. Brock, who held the job since September 2017, resigned in July to join Ohio-based Inclusity as a management consultant. Brock also planned to launch a locally-based consulting company focused on personal and professional mentoring as well as inclusion and diversity training.
“It’s all good,” Guthrie said this week. “I’ve been here just over a month, and so excited to hear many conversations with our staff, our members, our board of directors and the enthusiasm everyone has going into 2022 and the direction of the chamber of the future.”
With Guthrie’s move, the district then made two leadership hires, adding Emily Lombardi as director of economic development and Jeremy Ledford as director of programming and marketing.
In other changes this year, Sara Reuschel left her role as executive director of Quincy Community Theatre for the same position with the Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation.
Reuschel said the new opportunity gives her a chance to be involved with her daughters’ education in the Catholic schools and the education of future generations.
Reuschel started with the foundation in November, taking over from Paul Rittof, the foundation’s first executive director, who resigned in July. Rittof and his wife moved to Kansas to be closer to their adult children and their spouses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.