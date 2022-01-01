QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools will start the new year much as it did the school year — as a defendant in a lawsuit filed over COVID-19 measures.
A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday in Springfield on a suit filed in October against school districts across the state, including QPS and 10 others in West-Central Illinois, and state officials over masks and exclusion policies tied to COVID-19.
“Nobody from the district will be there in person, but we’ll be following pretty closely the results,” QPS Superintendent Roy Webb said. “It could have an impact on some logistical items.”
School districts already struggling with trying to hold classes in the midst of COVID faced additional pandemic-related challenges with legal action and hours of public comment at board meetings from parents angry over state mandates for masking and quarantines and worried over the impact on students.
Some area School Boards balked at the state mandates, adopting mask-optional policies in return-to-school plans or refusing to adopt plans that called for masking, and defied the governor’s order requiring all school personnel to be vaccinated or tested each week.
State officials responded by placing those districts on probation, putting participation in sports and district accreditation along with funding at risk. At one point, the Warsaw, Illini West, Nauvoo-Colusa, LaHarpe, Brown County and Central districts all were on probation, with the Unity district nearly added to the list.
Nauvoo-Colusa was the last area district to adopt the mask mandate, putting it in effect on Oct. 29.
“It settled down after that,” Nauvoo-Colusa Superintendent Kent Young said. “Obviously, the beginning (of the semester) was a little rough. Toward the end, it got back to as normal as it could be.”
With the eighth-grade girls basketball season initially in jeopardy over the mask mandate, the team made it to the state basketball championship. “That’s been the most exciting thing that’s happened lately,” Young said. “They almost didn’t have a season and got second in state.”
QPS adopted the mask mandate in its return-to-school plan and followed quarantine measures tied to COVID. But district parents Scott and Jamie Hamby, Christina Flesner who is listed as Christina Terwelp in court papers and Travis and Ashley Oshner filed suit Aug. 30 seeking to allow their children, who were quarantined due to contact tracing, to continue in-person education.
Adams County Judge Debra Wellborn issued a temporary restraining order on Sept. 2, and with the order granted, the children returned to school on Sept. 3.
The order applied only to the three children named in the suit but had an impact on how QPS deals with close contacts “because now a court has said you need to have an active order of quarantine, something court-approved beyond 48 hours,” QPS Attorney David Penn said at the time.
The larger lawsuit, filed in October, asks the court to rule that school districts cannot lawfully exclude a student as an alleged close contact, nor require masks, without consent or a lawful order of quarantine.
Plaintiffs in the suit include parents in the Quincy, Central, Liberty, Payson and Mendon districts in Adams County; Carthage, Hamilton, Illini West and Warsaw districts in Hancock County and the Pikeland and Pleasant Hill districts in Pike County.
Nikki Buehler, a Camp Point parent and a plaintiff in the suit, said in October that she hoped the legal action would bring clarity for both school districts and parents.
“It’s hard for School Boards to know who they should listen to … and what law they should be following as opposed to a mandate, a guideline, a recommendation, a suggestion,” Buehler said then. “By having this settled in court, it will help them and help parents understand, too, what School Boards can and cannot enforce in our schools.”
