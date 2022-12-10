When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I thought about being a cardiologist, a minister, a teacher. I was besotted with pictures of the actual human heart and besotted with learning.

What would you rather be doing right now? Anything involving stories – reading books, listening to podcasts or audiobooks, watching seasons of various long stories, writing poems, journaling, relaxing with my cats, talking with friends and family.

Jackie Stewart, also known as Stew, 53, has been a chemistry teacher for 30 years at Quincy High School with the first year in Rushville, Ind. Stewart is happily single with three silver cats she calls the Silver Bullets (Ash, Ember and Smoke) and with hundreds of children across those 30 years — many of whom have continued the conversations they began in class.

