When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I thought about being a cardiologist, a minister, a teacher. I was besotted with pictures of the actual human heart and besotted with learning.
What would you rather be doing right now? Anything involving stories – reading books, listening to podcasts or audiobooks, watching seasons of various long stories, writing poems, journaling, relaxing with my cats, talking with friends and family.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I worked at a wastewater treatment plant during college summers and did my student teaching on the Navajo Reservation in Many Farms, Arizona.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I have some trouble with hierarchies and with talking about best moments as if they were in the past, not upcoming. I am proud whenever some challenge is achieved by students after a long struggle, such as when all teams figure out how to make the Bead Bottle toy (which is a toy that begins with two colors of beads in the middle of a clear liquid that then sends one color to the top of the liquid and one color to the bottom of the liquid after shaking, although both sets come back to the middle over time).
It really stinks when … someone asks a question but does not listen to your answer, assuming that you didn’t understand the question.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Idiosyncratic.
I always laugh when … I read the accident descriptions submitted on insurance forms (for example, “I turned into a driveway that wasn’t mine and hit a tree I don’t have.” I wasn’t laughing at the accidents themselves, but the phrasing.) or read texts people accidentally sent to their parents (and vice versa) or read what autocorrect does to any given message. Belly laughs.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Any three of my family, friends and colleagues. Those are the people with whom I want to spend my time.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … eat a good dinner (preferably one I cook, but the Cilantro Chicken Tacos at Taqueria Arandas work, too), watch an episode of any series I have chosen (Right now, I am re-watching all of “Farscape”) and relax with my cats.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … very quiet, very intense, very strange (the children of evangelical ministers at that time were easily identifiable by “uniform”).
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I generally don’t seek meetings with celebrity.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … I drop all my plans often. I tend to be fairly flexible. There is no way I can get to the concert of Joni Mitchell with Brandi Carlile, followed by a concert of the Highwomen. I would drop everything for that. They sold out, and I am over-committed, but if I had a chance, I would go in a heartbeat.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … do anything on “Fear Factor” or any such show.
America should be more concerned about … systemic racism and its pervasive reach throughout our history. Slavery of black Americans and the destruction of Native Americans are our two original sins. We have not redeemed ourselves; although, we have progressed.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … books. I love books. I don’t stop buying them even though I have hundreds.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook, because it is my management system for political articles, educational articles, poetry, literature, my journaling, connections to family, connections to colleagues, scientific research, all kinds of animal information. My newsfeed is curated for all of that. Multiple poems per day. Several science articles. Cat videos, which always make me happy.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? I have had many fabulous people in my life give me good advice. After my first year, my principal told me to find one or two good people to listen to concerning teaching. So I did. I listened to John Baird and Johanna White. His advice worked out well, because I picked two seasoned veterans who were very good listeners and gave very good subsequent advice. My gratitude to both of them. I doubt I would have stayed in teaching without their advocacy.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … It varies. On my road trip for Thanksgiving, I listened to the Leslie Jordan memoir, “Lady Justice” by Dahlia Uthwick, Willie Nelson and family (the gospel album), Jessi Colter, Joni Mitchell covers, a tribute to Billy Joe Shaver.
I always get sentimental when … Lord, I cry over anything. I call it weather. Means little. I don’t have anything but a softer side.
The older I get, the more I realize … that my energy is not inexhaustible. However, I have noticed it has a cyclic pattern. I have high-energy years with prodigious output and lower-energy years with output. Intriguing to me, all the patterns in this world.
If I had one "do-over," I would … I don’t have regrets, really. Everything that happened made me who I am. I am good with that, with all my strengths and weaknesses.
My favorite item of clothing is … I have a Calvin Klein series of sweater dresses. I think I have one in every color from back when Bergner’s had so many sales. I wear them with leggings. They are comfortable and lovely.
If I've learned anything at all … I have learned that I will never stop learning and that I will never have time to learn all that I would like to learn. I get snagged on all the many hooks of the world. I am grateful for the hooks.
