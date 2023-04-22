When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a trainer with the circus, specifically the elephants. I’ve always loved the circus, animals, traveling and performing. By being a teacher and a mom, I’ve got the circus part covered!

What would you rather be doing right now? Reading.

Karen Agrimonti, perpetually 37, is originally from Quincy. She moved away after college for about 10 years and returned about 10 years ago with her husband and three kids. Agrimonti has been a teacher for more than 20 years, with the last 10 at Quincy Junior High School and Quincy High School.

