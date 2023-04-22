When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a trainer with the circus, specifically the elephants. I’ve always loved the circus, animals, traveling and performing. By being a teacher and a mom, I’ve got the circus part covered!
What would you rather be doing right now? Reading.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … after high school I traveled the world for a year with a performance and community service-based group called Up With People. I traveled to many countries and stayed with host families in each town to immerse myself in the culture.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When I was a kid, my grandma taught me how to sew; my proudest moment was when I gave her the first quilt I ever made.
It really stinks when … I run out of Diet Coke.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Entertaining.
I always laugh when … I’m at school because I truly just enjoy my students.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Dr. Seuss because his books made me laugh; the Spanish painter Diego Velazquez because his painting, “Las Meninas,” fascinates me; and my dad because since he died, I miss him daily.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … buy a lottery ticket and dream.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … smart.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I met the rapper Coolio on a flight to Europe.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go see “Rent,” my all-time favorite musical.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … go scuba diving. Thanks to “Jaws,” I have a major fear of sharks.
America should be more concerned about … why teenagers call their moms “bruh.”
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … craft supplies.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … various news sites because I’m a news junkie. I like to keep up on local, national and international events.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My sister always tells me: Be a duck. Just like water rolls off a duck’s back, I should let the little things go.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … my ‘90s throwback station.
I always get sentimental when ... I don’t want to say I’m a bit of a sap, but most things can make me cry: my kids’ concerts, holidays, the movie “Goonies” and weddings.
The older I get, the more I realize … that my parents weren’t as dumb as I thought they were when I was growing up.
If I had one "do-over," I would … make a huge Sam’s run in February 2020, being certain to stock up on toilet paper!
My favorite item of clothing is … a tie-dyed T-shirt with a fish on it that I got in Alaska and was wearing when I met my husband.
If I've learned anything at all … it’s to always carry an emergency Diet Coke in my purse!
Karen Agrimonti, perpetually 37, is originally from Quincy. She moved away after college for about 10 years and returned about 10 years ago with her husband and three kids. Agrimonti has been a teacher for more than 20 years, with the last 10 at Quincy Junior High School and Quincy High School.
