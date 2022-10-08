When I was a kid, I wanted to be … anything that had to do with Spanish.
What would you rather be doing right now? Traveling, enjoying time out in the yard and relaxing on the patio with the dogs and a good book.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I used to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan!
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Whenever I hear from former students who want to tell me how they are doing, make a comment about things going on in their lives or maybe just thank me for something I said or did.
It really stinks when … people make judgements about others or situations without even exploring different opinions.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Caring.
I always laugh when … kids tell me goofy stories at school that are related to absolutely nothing that we are talking about!
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My mom and dad. That’s enough for me.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … relax with some TV or enjoy the outdoors.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … nerdy. (Shocking.)
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I shook Pope John Paul II’s hand at midnight mass in the Vatican.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to Spain!
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … be dishonest or take something that I have not worked for.
America should be more concerned about … teaching kindness and respecting the differences between the people who make up our great country.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … cruise shirts.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … DirecTV Streaming. You can see all the Cubs games!
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My dad taught me that truth is black and white. There is no glorious color in between them that we invent to suit our needs at the time.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … Radio Classics on Sirius XM.
I always get sentimental when … I see old family pictures and pictures of my dogs that have passed away.
The older I get, the more I realize … time is very precious. Each day gives me one more opportunity to do things better.
If I had one "do-over," I would … not want a “do-over.” The hard times taught me and made me a better person.
My favorite item of clothing is … clothes to go on a cruise in!
If I've learned anything at all … The more that you learn, the more that you understand how much there is left to learn. People, places and things are always changing.
Mike McKinley, 62, is in his 41st year of teaching, with all but one in Quincy. He has taught at Quincy Junior High School, Quincy High School and Quincy University. McKinley was born and raised in Decatur and lived and taught one year in Delaware. He graduated from Millikin University with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and got his master’s from Middlebury College in Vermont.
