When I was a kid, I wanted to be … anything that had to do with Spanish.

What would you rather be doing right now? Traveling, enjoying time out in the yard and relaxing on the patio with the dogs and a good book.

Mike McKinley, 62, is in his 41st year of teaching, with all but one in Quincy. He has taught at Quincy Junior High School, Quincy High School and Quincy University. McKinley was born and raised in Decatur and lived and taught one year in Delaware. He graduated from Millikin University with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and got his master’s from Middlebury College in Vermont.

