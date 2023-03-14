QUINCY – Quincy University announced two new degrees starting in fall 2024.
The new Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering majors will prepare students to become engineers in fields like automation, autonomous systems, computer assisted design, electronics testing and manufacturing, and artificial intelligence.
“As student interests evolve and as employer needs change, especially in our region, Quincy University will continue to grow and lead,” said Dr. Brian McGee, QU president. “Our Success by Design program, with its emphasis on individual student achievement, is a perfect match for student success in engineering at a small and innovative university. I look forward to welcoming our first engineering students to campus.”
Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering are two of the traditional engineering disciplines and, nationwide, are the two engineering majors most popular with students. At QU, the Electrical Engineering program will prepare students to design, develop, test and supervise the manufacturing of electrical and electronic equipment.
The Mechanical Engineering program will prepare students to design, develop, build and test mechanical and thermal sensors and devices, including tools, engines, and machines.
“The economic future of the Tri-State region will require a continuing supply of exceptional engineers and computer scientists to meet the increasingly complex needs of regional manufacturers and other important employers,” said Joe Tracy, CEO of Dot Family Holdings and a member of the QU Board of Trustees. “We need every school, college and university to do its part to solve this workforce challenge.”
High school guidance counselors, along with regional high school sophomores and juniors, will receive messages about QU’s new engineering programs.
“According to what we learned from regional industries, mechanical and electrical engineers are needed the most in this region,” said Dr. Teresa Reed, QU vice president for academic affairs. “Our engineering graduates will know how to apply the latest techniques in mechatronics and robotics, to meet increasing expectations for automation. I am excited about the benefit of the engineering programs for students, the university, and the Quincy area.”
Both degrees will require courses in physics, mathematics and other subjects already taught at QU, along with newly developed engineering courses.
QU will work to develop pre-engineering relationships with regional high schools and to create summer camp opportunities for engineering students. Establishing the engineering degree
The programs will also give QU the ability to offer continuing education units for engineers in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.