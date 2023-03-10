QUINCY – Quincy University announces Dr. Sarah Vordtriede-Patton as QU’s next Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. She will assume the role on July 1, 2023.
The current QU Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Teresa Reed, is retiring at the end of this academic year.
“Quincy University is a transformative institution housed within a vibrant community,” said Dr. Vordtriede-Patton. “I am humbled and overjoyed that 30 years in higher education have prepared me to participate in charting QU's future as part of President McGee's leadership team.”
Within the last decade, Vordtriede-Patton’s work includes management and professional development of faculty and staff, assessment and coordination of academic departments, strategic planning, budget management, accreditation and assessment reviews, and oversight of recruiting, marketing and advising.
“Sarah Vordtriede-Patton is an exceptional academic leader and a superb teacher and scholar,” said Dr. Brian McGee, president of Quincy University. “A lifelong Midwesterner, accomplished scientist, and former Army reservist, she will be a wonderful member of the QU community.”
