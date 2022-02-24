QUINCY — Donations being made to Quincy University can now be made using various types of digital payments in the form of cryptocurrency.
As with other donations, cryptocurrency donations are tax-deductible when made to Quincy University, a 501©(3) charity. The school will receive the full value of the donations.
“More and more people are investing in digital currency, and we don’t see that slowing down anytime soon,” Matt Bergman said. Bergman is the university’s senior director of advancement. “QU is always looking for ways to make it easy for donors to support our students and initiatives.”
As of November, the market value of digital currency was more than $3 trillion, according to a statement released by Quincy University. The statement shows that roughly 22% of the American adult population own cryptocurrency. In 2014, the University of Puget Sound received a donation of $10,000 worth of cryptocurrency from an alum.
QU can accept 32 different types of digital currency, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, ChainLink Token, and Litecoin. When donors make a contribution, they will need to provide their name, address, and email for the gift to be tax deductible. For more information or to make a donation to the school using cryptocurrency, please visit cryptoforcharity.io/quincyuniversity.
