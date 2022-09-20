QU Homecoming Celebration

Quincy University kicks off their homecoming weekend festivities Thursday night with a giant party on Friars’ Field, including the now-traditional hot air balloon Balloon Glow, seen here from the 2021 event.

QUINCY — Events throughout this week and weekend will celebrate the 2022-23 homecoming for Quincy University.

The celebrations will kick off on Thursday with the homecoming parade and pep rally before the community-favorite Balloon Glow takes off Thursday evening. The Balloon Glow will light up Friars' Field at 20th and College with ten hot air balloons. The family-friends event is free and open to the public. Food vendors will be on site from 6-9 p.m. while the balloons will light up between 7:15-8:30 p.m.

