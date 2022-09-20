QUINCY — Events throughout this week and weekend will celebrate the 2022-23 homecoming for Quincy University.
The celebrations will kick off on Thursday with the homecoming parade and pep rally before the community-favorite Balloon Glow takes off Thursday evening. The Balloon Glow will light up Friars' Field at 20th and College with ten hot air balloons. The family-friends event is free and open to the public. Food vendors will be on site from 6-9 p.m. while the balloons will light up between 7:15-8:30 p.m.
Weather permitting, the balloons will take off from Friars' Field at daybreak Friday morning to start off the next round of festivities. Both the Chuck French Memorial Golf Tournament and the QU baseball team's golf outing will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Quincy Country Club, while the school's campus hosts an open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the student union lounge. Campus tours will begin at 2 p.m., with a happy hour hosted at 4 p.m. at the Hawks' Nest.
Friday's festivities will wrap up with women's soccer at 5 p.m. and men's soccer at 7:30 p.m. at Legends Stadium, with tailgating throughout the night, and a late-night gathering at the Hawks' Nest.
Tailgating for Saturday's homecoming football game will open at 9 a.m. with kick-off at QU Stadium set for 1 p.m. The Gray Gallery will host an exhibit Saturday from 3-4:30 p.m. featuring the works of John Preston. From 6-8:30 p.m., QU's Hall of Fame room will host the annual alumni dinner.
The weekend will wrap up Sunday with a mass at 10 a.m. and a farewell brunch from 11 a.m. to noon. Women's soccer will again take the field at Legends Stadium at noon on Sunday, with the men's team hitting the pitch at 2:30 p.m. The closing event for the weekend will be the QU Faculty Showcase at 4 p.m. in Francis Hall Chapel as the music department presents the September Sunday Music Concert Series.
For a complete schedule of activities and to register and/or purchase tickets for events, please visit quincy.edu/homecoming.
