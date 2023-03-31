QUINCY — An Illinois Supreme Court justice and two Illinois Appellate Court justices visited students at Quincy University to speak to students in the Legal Studies Department.

Justice Eugene Doherty and Justice Amy Lannerd of the Fourth District Appellate Court for the Fourth District, and Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White shared her experiences with students for more than an hour.

