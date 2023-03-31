QUINCY — An Illinois Supreme Court justice and two Illinois Appellate Court justices visited students at Quincy University to speak to students in the Legal Studies Department.
Justice Eugene Doherty and Justice Amy Lannerd of the Fourth District Appellate Court for the Fourth District, and Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White shared her experiences with students for more than an hour.
The organizer and assistant coach for the QU mock trial team, Vanessa Meuth, said this was a once in a lifetime opportunity for the students. To make sure students were able to enjoy the opportunity QU wanted the event to be exclusive.
“We wanted to limit it to just QU students so it’s more of an intimate thing where they won’t be afraid to ask questions and learn,” Meuth said. “They’re not going to get that one-on-one, but very similar, very intimate.”
For White, this is one of her favorite things about her job.
“Meeting people, it’s just wonderful,” White said. “I was born and raised in Decatur, Illinois, and I know this is a great area and I’m thankful for the upbringing that I had as a Central Illinoisan. So, it’s nice to meet people in my area and just great, honest, hard working, committed people.”
She spoke to the students about how she was the first in several of her roles, including the first black appellate court judge in the Fourth District and the first black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court.
Students asked White a multitude of questions. They wanted to know how she rose to success, how she handles stress and how she overcame diversity just to name a few. They also asked all the justices questions about how to succeed in the court, what’s the most missed objection and others.
Meuth hopes that the student’s having their questions answered and hearing from the justices, especially White, will have an impact on the student’s future.
“I’m a big believer in there are no dumb questions,” Meuth said. “Everyone has a different journey, so listening to her and how she got to where she is can maybe help guide them in their journey.”
The students did seem to take something away. While leaving they stopped and thanked each justice for their time and for speaking. Some students stayed behind and asked more in depth questions.
Mock trial team captain Jordan Heeter said it was amazing to hear from someone who’s at the top of the field she wants to go into and can offer insight. She now has an idea on what to focus on as she prepares for grad school and that’s community and connections.
“I’m not there to compete with anyone else, I’m not there to necessarily put anyone else down, or to degrade anyone else or to make myself seem better than them,” Heeter said.
“Instead I’m there because we’re all in this together. We all like being a part of this profession and that’s a community that I can build.”
She also resonated with White overcoming diversity and succeeding in a male dominated field.
“Being reminded that we don’t have to be concerned about that, and that you can achieve those things and even if you are the first that just means that someone else can come after you now and having that reminder is very motivating and very reassuring when going into something like law,” Heeter said.
