STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — Springfield Diocese Bishop Thomas Paprocki will join the faculty of Quincy University beginning with the fall 2022 semester.
Paprocki will join the Master of Business Administration Program at QU as an adjunct professor of law, business, and bioethics, the school said in a statement on Friday.
Starting in the next fall semester, Paprocki will teach Leadership in Organizations, an in-depth study of the impact of behavioral psychology and sociology within organizations. In the fall 2023 semester, he will lead the Health Care Law course, focusing on precedent-setting cases of health care law, including cases that directly impact Catholic healthcare organizations.
Cynthia Haliemun, dean of the Oakley School of Business at Quincy University, said Paprocki brings significant leadership experience to inspire students for higher-level management roles in business.
“He is also an expert in healthcare law,” Haliemun said. “Students will learn about legal issues related to increasing benefits and lowering costs for consumers, bolstering our healthcare and public health workforce and infrastructure, and fostering innovation and quality in our health systems. We are grateful that he will join us in Fall 2022 as a faculty colleague in our MBA program.”
Paprocki earned his bachelor’s degree from Niles College of Loyola University in Chicago and his master’s of divinity from St. Mary of the Lake Seminary in Mundelein. He was ordained as a priest for the Archdiocese of Chicago in 1978, where he co-founded the South Chicago Legal Clinic, now called the Greater Chicago Legal Clinic.
Paprocki studied law at DePaul University College of Law and was admitted to the Illinois Bar in 1981. He completed his doctoral degree in canon law at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome in 1991. Pope John Paul II appointed him to serve as auxiliary bishop of Chicago in 2003, and he was appointed Bishop of the Diocese in Springfield in 2010.
“We have always been grateful for Bishop Paprocki’s steadfast support of Quincy University and have benefitted from his exceptional understanding of and experience with Catholic higher education,” QU president Brian McGee said. “It is an honor and privilege for QU to have the Bishop join our faculty, given his extraordinary academic credentials and professional experience. His presence on campus will also be a special blessing and a historic first for Quincy University, as Bishop Paprocki will be the first bishop ever to teach a course at the university.”
“I am grateful to Dr. McGee for the invitation to teach in the MBA program at Quincy University’s Oakley School of Business, and I look forward to my time on campus,” Paprocki said in the release statement. “The students taking these courses in law, leadership, and bioethics will one day be faced with difficult questions, and it’s my hope these classes provide them a foundation to make prudent and morally wise decisions.”
