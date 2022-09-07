QUINCY — With an incoming class 33% larger than the one that walked through the doors in last year, Quincy University on Wednesday announced the largest freshman class the school has hosted in three decades.

"At Quincy University, we have always told the great story of this Catholic and Franciscan university," Brian McGee, president of Quincy University, said in a statement. "In our recent efforts to reach prospective students, we have emphasized our unique commitment to student success inside and outside the classroom. I am pleased that our Success by Design program and other new initiatives at QU have been so favorably received by our students and their families."

