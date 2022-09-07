QUINCY — With an incoming class 33% larger than the one that walked through the doors in last year, Quincy University on Wednesday announced the largest freshman class the school has hosted in three decades.
"At Quincy University, we have always told the great story of this Catholic and Franciscan university," Brian McGee, president of Quincy University, said in a statement. "In our recent efforts to reach prospective students, we have emphasized our unique commitment to student success inside and outside the classroom. I am pleased that our Success by Design program and other new initiatives at QU have been so favorably received by our students and their families."
Along with the large freshman class, the school saw an overall increase of 8% from enrollment year-to-year from the 2021-22 numbers, giving the school a total enrollment of 1,250 students.
While the majority of the incoming class of 307 freshmen comes from Illinois and Missouri, the class includes students from 150 different high schools from 27 states and 14 countries. Tom Oliver, QU's vice president for enrollment management, said making the campus a part of the overall community is beneficial to everyone.
"A very high percentage of students who enroll from outside the tri-states area tend to stay in Quincy after graduation," Oliver said. "That number has been right around 45%, though it moves up and down a bit. By growing our enrollment, we're also able to enhance our campus quality of life, and add a lot more programming in terms of student activities, whether it's in athletics, or the fine arts, or student government, or campus media. When you have a critical mass of students, you can offer them a lot more options.
"This community has been an asset for the school for over 160 years," he continued, "and that includes a great arts community, we have enthusiastic support for our sports programs, and whatever this institution has been in need of, this community has rallies around QU."
Oliver said the institution tries to let incoming students know they're not just coming to school at Quincy University, but that they're also joining the Quincy community.
"Part of our message to new students is that you're not just coming to Quincy University, but you're coming to a place that's small enough to care, but big enough to offer some of the creature comforts of a larger metropolitan area," he said.
Students who come to Quincy University and find a place that fits them is an advantage to the student and to the city, Oliver said.
"(It) benefits employers, it benefits community organizations," he said. "It's just part of what we can do to help fuel Quincy's ambitions for growing the population of the city."
QU isn't resting on its laurels with this year's enrollment, however.
"Our momentum is strong," Oliver said. "We didn't slow down during the pandemic, and this is the result of several years worth of work with this whole campus community. We think our best days are ahead of us, in terms of enrollment as well as adding new programs. So for us, this is really just the beginning."
