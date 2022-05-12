QUINCY — Marcel Scott carries football field philosophy into his day-to-day life.
“I believe in the grind. I never let my feelings get the best of me,” Scott said. “God just kind of guided me to the right way at the same time.”
Scott graduates from Quincy University on Saturday as part of the Class of 2022 with a sense of determination honed by hardship — and some advice from his mom.
“What I remember from my mom is days could get as bad as could be, but as long as you keep your head on straight, continue pushing through that, you’ll see better days,” Scott said.
Better days, he said, are here with an internship leading to a full-time job, starting June 5, with Knapheide after earning a computer science degree.
Scott, with his mom on hand, will join 159 other graduates participating in the ceremonies out of the class of 186.
Scott, 23, came to QU in 2017 from Northeast High School in St. Petersburg, Fla., to play football on a scholarship.
“I knew I was going to have to further my education somehow, but I didn’t know how I was going to get there and manage to pay for anything,” he said. “I’m so grateful QU took a chance. They changed my life with that scholarship.”
Fascinated since the age of 14 by computer hardware, and inspired by a cousin, he majored in computer science.
“Once I got here, I did have trouble transitioning from being a high school senior where I didn’t have to do that much work to being a college freshman,” the defensive lineman said. “I wasn’t too much into doing the school side, I had to do summer school two years in a row.”
By the end of his sophomore year, things improved in the classroom, but his third year on campus proved to be the biggest challenge of all.
A fractured fibula and dislocated ankle in the second football game of the year ended his season, and just as he was arriving back on campus from the away game, he got a phone call that his brother had been shot multiple times and was hospitalized in critical condition.
“That really put me in an emotional spiral,” Scott said.
Teammates, coaches and trainers — his campus family — supported Scott, but the healing process took a toll.
“I took it as motivation to be a better person, to try to beat my circumstances. It’s so easy to fall into a hole when everything is going wrong for you,” he said. “It’s important to be able to stand strong even if you’re suffering inside.”
Recovery meant not only healing but regaining flexibility and strength. “It really took a year for me to be back to running and 100%,” Scott said.
“The day I was able to start walking on my ankle was a big day for me. It felt like a personal goal. Football had been my thing since I could remember. You definitely have a lot of doubt. You’re not sure if you can come back the same way,” he said. “I definitely had a lot of life experience here, just to grow as a person.”
With no football played in 2020 due to COVID-19, Scott was back on the field for the 2021 season — and looking at career opportunities. With his first-ever internship at Knapheide, “I was just trying to do my best,” Scott said. “They were very kind, very helpful. I appreciate that.”
The internship led to a software engineer job, which will start after he makes a rare trip back home to visit his family. “Where I’m from football seems to be a major way to get out of your situation, sports or being a rapper,” Scott said.
With a career ready to unfold, Scott does miss football but not all the running and conditioning.
“I don’t miss all the running and all that conditioning,” he said. “I do want to get back into lifting, get my regimen back. It makes you feel good, gives you a sense of power and confidence. That’s one thing I will definitely not leave in the past.”
The future promises gaining a better sense of Quincy.
“Being on campus, I’ve kind of seen what’s on campus,” he said. “I don’t know what’s out there. I want to see the real Quincy, other than the college experience.”
