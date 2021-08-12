Quincy University's 2021 Homecoming Weekend will be held in-person for the first time since 2019.
Homecoming is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 30 to Oct. 3. All usual events are expected to take place, beginning with the homecoming parade, pep rally and annual evening balloon glow event. Other now annual weekend events are expected to take place as well, including the Chuck French Memorial Golf Tournament, QU Serves at The Abbey, Bar Crawl, QU Men and Women's Soccer games and QU Hawk Tailgating before and during the Homecoming Football game.
New events include a Paint Mix ’N Mingle in the Hawk’s Nest and a Welcome Back Fiesta Friday evening at Legends Stadium.
Alumni and QU community members can go to www.quincy.edu/homecoming for the full list of activities and to purchase tickets.
For more information, contact QU Alumni Services at 217-228-5209 or qualumni@quincy.edu.