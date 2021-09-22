QUINCY — In honor of Latin American Heritage Month, Quincy University’s Equity & Diversity Office and the campus ministry will celebrate a Catholic Spanish Mass on Saturday.
All members of the public are invited to attend the special mass at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the QU Chapel at 1800 College Ave. The service is planned to unite people from all heritages, whether or not Spanish is spoken, in a celebration of the common faith.
Equity & Diversity coordinator Measha Ferguson Smith said the presence and contributions people from Latin American cultures have had on the United States is invaluable.
“As our communities change, we want to be responsive and intentional by inviting everyone to share in rich cultural traditions,” Smith said.
For more information on Saturday’s Mass or other programs with the Equity & Diversity Office at Quincy University, please contact Smith at fergume@quincy.edu.