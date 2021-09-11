QUINCY — The Political Science and Criminal Justice departments at Quincy University are sponsoring a town hall forum in celebration of Constitution Day.
This event is open to the public and will take place from 1:30-3 p.m. Friday on Friars Field. This year’s forum will discuss a hypothetical proposal of a federal mandate for vaccinations against COVID-19. Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to come and share their opinions.
Neil Wright, associate professor of political science, said he feels the annual town hall is important as a way to introduce students to the joys and challenges of civic life.
“This year’s forum will expose students to diverse viewpoints on a topic many are passionate about – COVID-19 vaccine mandates,” Wright said. “Whereas it is easy with modern media to avoid having to listen to arguments that oppose that of our own, the town hall format requires students to hear one another out and to persuade their community with thoughtful arguments. This demands both critical thought and sympathy, which will help strengthen our intellectual community here at QU.”
Constitution Day is a national celebration commemorating the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787, recognizing all who have become citizens.